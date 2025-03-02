The False Rumor About Halle Berry & Billy Bob Thornton Everyone Believes

Halle Berry is ready to set the record straight about one of the most talked about moments in her career. While talking with fellow actor Dax Shepard on his podcast, "Armchair Expert," Berry strolled down memory lane, going over some of her most memorable roles, including "Monster's Ball." In the 2001 film, Berry played widow Leticia Musgrove, who began a steamy romance with corrections officer Hank Grotowski, played by Billy Bob Thorton, before discovering he had assisted in executing her husband.

The role not only made Berry the first Black woman to win an Oscar for "Best Actress," but the film's explicit sex scene led to rumors that she and her co-star had been hooking up during filming. "There's an urban legend that we really were f***ing. I've heard it, and it's just not true," she said. "It's secretly driven me mad all these years." Berry added that Thorton was married to Angelina Jolie at the time, and she never would have slept with someone else's man.

Berry did talk about how much she loved Thorton as a person; Shepard agreed, sharing a story about an outing with his wife Kristen Bell and Thorton, where the older actor completely charmed Bell, much to her husband's delight.