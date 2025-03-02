A Look At Fergie And Josh Duhamel's Co-Parenting Dynamic

Despite getting divorced in 2019, Josh Duhamel and Fergie have remained committed to raising their 10-year-old son, Axl, together. In an interview with Fatherly, Duhamel shared that from the moment that they separated, Fergie insisted that they remain civil for the sake of their son. As Fergie succinctly told People in 2017, "Axl comes first." So while celebrity divorces may be known for how complicated they can be, Duhamel said (via Today) that he and Fergie agree on a few key things that make co-parenting easy. "We want him to be a good, kind, compassionate, hard-working, thoughtful young man and we both have that common goal with him. And she's easy to get along with. It's as simple as that."

Advertisement

Still, Fergie was a little protective of who Axl got to meet. Duhamel told Fatherly, "She was very adamant about not letting him meet people I was dating until we'd been dating for six months or something ... I dated a couple of girls, and he never got to meet them. Which I'm glad." But Axl eventually met a new woman in his father's life when Duhamel met and married 29-year-old model Audra Mari in 2022 and announced that Axl would soon have a new sibling. In true, perfect co-parent fashion, Fergie reacted with nothing but support when the pregnancy was announced on Instagram, commenting, "I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother."