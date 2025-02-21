JD Vance's Ridiculous CPAC Fashion Fail Is Another Embarrassment For Team Trump

Elon Musk stole JD Vance's spot as most embarrassing Donald Trump sidekick at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC); it's hard to beat someone who's wearing meme sunglasses and inexplicably wielding a chainsaw onstage. But Vance has still managed to make himself a laughingstock with his poorly fitted suit. Most specifically, the problem was the fit of his pants that gave us all an unexpected glimpse of Vance's legs when he sat down.

It happened when Vance was having a conversation with moderator Mercedes Schlapp. He talked about a range of topics, from free speech laws in Germany to how he thought young men should behave. People couldn't look away. Some, perhaps, because of what Vance was saying, but for plenty of others, it was because of how Vance's suit pants legs rode up to above his crew socks. People ripped into Vance on social media. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He looks like one of those kids in middle school who had a growth spurt, and their parents are waiting for the growth spurt to slow down before they buy new pants."

Another critic said, "Capri pants was a bold wardrobe choice for Vance." Some thought they made it look more like he was wearing yoga leggings. Even a Trump fan thought the look was bad, "someone did him dirty and he deserves top notch pants!" via X.

