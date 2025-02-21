JD Vance's Ridiculous CPAC Fashion Fail Is Another Embarrassment For Team Trump
Elon Musk stole JD Vance's spot as most embarrassing Donald Trump sidekick at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC); it's hard to beat someone who's wearing meme sunglasses and inexplicably wielding a chainsaw onstage. But Vance has still managed to make himself a laughingstock with his poorly fitted suit. Most specifically, the problem was the fit of his pants that gave us all an unexpected glimpse of Vance's legs when he sat down.
It happened when Vance was having a conversation with moderator Mercedes Schlapp. He talked about a range of topics, from free speech laws in Germany to how he thought young men should behave. People couldn't look away. Some, perhaps, because of what Vance was saying, but for plenty of others, it was because of how Vance's suit pants legs rode up to above his crew socks. People ripped into Vance on social media. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He looks like one of those kids in middle school who had a growth spurt, and their parents are waiting for the growth spurt to slow down before they buy new pants."
Another critic said, "Capri pants was a bold wardrobe choice for Vance." Some thought they made it look more like he was wearing yoga leggings. Even a Trump fan thought the look was bad, "someone did him dirty and he deserves top notch pants!" via X.
JD Vance could do with some updated tailoring
The hits just kept on coming for JD Vance. One person joked: "Why do they have our beloved JD Vance out here with tiny pants?!! Make pants great again for VANCE!" And another referenced an old school burn on X: "Hey JD; the flood is over, the land is dry, why you wearing your pants so high?" Vance's CPAC appearance also reinforced for many that he wears eyeliner. All in all, the vice president just wasn't bringing it fashion and style-wise.
As to why this happened, the consensus online is that Vance's choice to wear slim fit pants was the reason he showed off a little bit of leg. Derek Guy, a menswear expert, posted on X about Vance's style slip up, saying, "the second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over the calf socks so that his bare leg doesn't show when he sits down." Vance's suit looked fine when he walked out; it was just him sitting down that opened the floodgates of mockery.
This specific fashion fail isn't an issue we're likely to see with Donald Trump. Trump often wears suits that are too large for him and favors a wide leg pant, making him one of the Trump family's worst dressed. We have to admit, we'll be keeping an eye on Vance's legs to see if he manages to avoid this same situation again at future events.