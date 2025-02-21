Elon Musk Steals JD Vance's Title As Most Embarrassing Trump Sidekick After Bizarre CPAC Appearance
One would think someone as rich and powerful as Elon Musk wouldn't be hard up for attention. Be that as it may, the Tesla CEO appeared especially desperate to earn the public's approval in February 2025, and he flopped hard in the process.
On February 20, 2025, Musk hammed it up at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he touted his rising meme status and brandished a chainsaw. Regardless of how hip or impressive he thought he was in the moment, some users on X, formerly Twitter, weren't having it and quickly burst his bubble. "Wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chainsaw," one X user wrote. "This is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America!" Others acknowledged that, as much as Elon would love to be revered for his wealth, his personality isn't enhanced by it. "This is evidence that no matter how rich you are, money can't buy you coolness," another user posted. "Once a dweeb, always a dweeb." Musk's CPAC fiasco outdid anything cringe-worthy done by another Trump sidekick, Vice President JD Vance, with his embarrassing debate outburst and hard-to-forget Trump typo.
Musk tries too hard to look cool
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attempts at seeming relevant or likable blew up in his face several times. The video game community swiftly caught on to his act on January 7, 2025, when he suspiciously attempted to show off his gaming skills during a livestream on X. Speaking of X, Musk also changed his name on the platform in December 2024 to "Kekius Maximus" to perhaps tap into meme culture referencing the "Pepe the Frog" meme, while making himself seem epic or powerful with a Roman name. The results were more laughable than trendy or impressive.
His desperate pulls for attention also backfired in the political circle. His blatant obsession with Donald Trump caused the president to accidentally confirm Musk is super annoying, and the commander-in-chief's family notably gave Musk the cold shoulder on Inauguration Day 2025. Regardless, he's happily obliged to put himself out there in cringeworthy moments like when he enthusiastically joined in on President Trump's Thanksgiving 2024 sing-a-long. As much as Musk would enjoy being seen as cool or beloved by the public or his political allies, it's apparent his wealth and influence cannot save him from himself. "Elon Musk is such clear as day proof that if you're a loser at your core, no amount of money or power can save you," one X user claimed. "The way he acts when he speaks to large crowds gives such major 'I have no actual friends' energy that it really is stunning."