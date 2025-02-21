Elon Musk Steals JD Vance's Title As Most Embarrassing Trump Sidekick After Bizarre CPAC Appearance

One would think someone as rich and powerful as Elon Musk wouldn't be hard up for attention. Be that as it may, the Tesla CEO appeared especially desperate to earn the public's approval in February 2025, and he flopped hard in the process.

On February 20, 2025, Musk hammed it up at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he touted his rising meme status and brandished a chainsaw. Regardless of how hip or impressive he thought he was in the moment, some users on X, formerly Twitter, weren't having it and quickly burst his bubble. "Wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chainsaw," one X user wrote. "This is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America!" Others acknowledged that, as much as Elon would love to be revered for his wealth, his personality isn't enhanced by it. "This is evidence that no matter how rich you are, money can't buy you coolness," another user posted. "Once a dweeb, always a dweeb." Musk's CPAC fiasco outdid anything cringe-worthy done by another Trump sidekick, Vice President JD Vance, with his embarrassing debate outburst and hard-to-forget Trump typo.

