New Snap Of JD Vance Shows Telltale Signs He Might Be Making A Rookie Makeup Mistake
Someone got caught with raccoon eyes. Vice President JD Vance made an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and a photo of him speaking at the event appeared to show that the ongoing rumors about Vance's eyeliner could be true – and he might not know that he's supposed to take it off at night. In the photo, it looks like Vance committed the cardinal sin of sleeping without fully removing his eyeliner, with the dark remnants leaving a trail of residual evidence lining his lower eyelid. It's a rookie mistake, and maybe it's because of his busy schedule, but if he's going to take the time to put it on, someone needs to tell him to take the time to take it off.
And given that the Republican party seems to be the party of cosmetic enhancement, Vance should have no lack of colleagues who could give him a makeup tutorial. He could ask the man who ostensibly hired him, Donald Trump, who is certainly known for his facial tan regimen. Or, if he doesn't want to out himself as a newbie in front of his boss, Vance could always ask fellow new hire to the White House, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been overtaking Trump's fake tan footsteps. Or, a wild idea, Vance could forego the makeup altogether. In fact, we wanted to see what he looked like without eyeliner and found that while he may lose a little bit of his runway model intensity — he still looks perfectly fine.
The jury is still hung on whether he wears eyeliner or not
Despite believing that their eyes are not deceiving them, plenty of people still claim that JD Vance does not wear eye makeup. Foremost amongst those is his wife, Usha Vance, who gave her statement on the matter via a representative to Puck News, with a snippet posted to X, formerly Twitter. Usha definitively said, "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes." And when professional makeup artist Luna Viola weighed in on JD's look, she admitted, "It is also very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eyelashes. This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes. The natural contrast can make the lashes even darker than they are."
However, Viola also told TheList, "It is very possible that he is wearing some makeup to enhance his appearance on camera." The internet has noticed the same thing, with each public appearance of Vance prompting the same response to what many people are sure is eyeliner. In response to Vance's appearance in a video interview, one user posted, "Why does JD Vance always look like he's wearing eyeliner? He doesn't really seem like the goth-boy type." Another user went even further, writing, "Definitely some eye enhancement if not eyeliner then permanent makeup." But one user humorously came to Vance's defense, claiming, "I think y'all are just jealous because he has long eyelashes. I too have suffered this hate in life." Whether makeup or not (we definitely think it is), Vance should do himself a favor and at least stick to a consistent regimen to prevent future embarrassment.