Princess Eugenie's Most Iconic Hair Looks

We often find ourselves pouring over photographs that detail the best royal fashion statements with hidden meanings, or drooling over fashion trends that came straight from the royal family, but we don't often stop to think about their crowning glory — and we're not talking about jewels. Any style expert will tell you that hair plays a huge part in creating a certain aesthetic, with even the subtlest changes making a huge difference. Princess Eugenie has grown up in the spotlight, so we've been privy to every page of her hair revolution, from her natural strawberry blond locks to her shaggier short 'dos in the noughties.

As Eugenie has evolved from a young royal to an advocate, wife, and dedicated mother, she has played with different styles, hues, and lengths. While you'd never see the Princess of York doing something terribly drastic like bleaching her hair white blond (that simply wouldn't do) her clever style changes haven't gone unnoticed. No one does a classy updo quite like Eugenie, and she's got loose waves down to a fine art. Let's take a look at some of her most iconic hair moments, from her wedding day to Royal Ascot.