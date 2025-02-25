Princess Eugenie's Most Iconic Hair Looks
We often find ourselves pouring over photographs that detail the best royal fashion statements with hidden meanings, or drooling over fashion trends that came straight from the royal family, but we don't often stop to think about their crowning glory — and we're not talking about jewels. Any style expert will tell you that hair plays a huge part in creating a certain aesthetic, with even the subtlest changes making a huge difference. Princess Eugenie has grown up in the spotlight, so we've been privy to every page of her hair revolution, from her natural strawberry blond locks to her shaggier short 'dos in the noughties.
As Eugenie has evolved from a young royal to an advocate, wife, and dedicated mother, she has played with different styles, hues, and lengths. While you'd never see the Princess of York doing something terribly drastic like bleaching her hair white blond (that simply wouldn't do) her clever style changes haven't gone unnoticed. No one does a classy updo quite like Eugenie, and she's got loose waves down to a fine art. Let's take a look at some of her most iconic hair moments, from her wedding day to Royal Ascot.
Princess Eugenie's natural strawberry blond locks were adorable
There are two famous redheads in the British royal family: Prince Harry, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Sarah, known for her bubbly personality, had two children with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. While neither of the girls inherited their mother's fiery red tresses, there was a splash of color there at the very beginning that can't be denied. When Eugenie was a toddler, she had beautifully bright strawberry blond hair, as pictured above on a ski trip with her mother. The shade went perfectly with the adorable tot's alabaster skin, rosy red cheeks, and bottle-green coat.
Hair colors often change as children get older, and photographs from just a few years later showed Eugenie with medium brown hair. While her strawberry blond moment may have been fleeting, we'll always have photographs to look back on. Iconic moments like this just can't be bought — no matter who your hairstylist is.
Princess Eugenie did '90s trends better than anyone
We've been obsessed with '90s fashion trends that are finally coming back in style for a hot minute now, but living through the era was something else entirely. Bright, clashing colors were in, and partly thanks to Cher in "Clueless," plaid was back — and we loved it. Even kids couldn't escape it. While attending an event at Wentworth Golf Club in the '90s, Princess Eugenie looked like she had stepped straight out of the Lindsay Lohan caper "The Parent Trap" as the third secret sibling. Not only did she rock a yellow, green, and pink pinafore dress over a yellow t-shirt, but her hair was done in the twee style of the time. The half-up, half-down 'do with heavy bangs framed her cute little face perfectly, but it didn't stop there.
The look was topped with a white bow, sitting perfectly on top of Eugenie's head. Even then, she seemed confident and self-assured as she looked at photographers, her arms crossed. There's arguably nothing particularly fancy about this particular hairstyle, but that's what makes it so memorable. Simple styles like these were all the rage in the '90s for a reason. They worked and they worked well.
Princess Eugenie rocked a shorter-than-usual hairdo in 2009
Growing up under the watchful gaze of the public can't always be easy, but Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, has always seemed to take it in her stride. In 2009, the young royal attended the premiere of "The Young Victoria" at the Odeon cinema in London's Leicester Square. She wore an of-the-moment cream babydoll dress with lace detailing, while her hair was arguably miles away from the chic, sleek, and styled 'dos we have come to know from royals. Eugenie sported her cherry brunette tresses in a messy side bun that highlighted the short, choppy layers at the front.
Her bangs were beautifully tousled, giving her a slept-in look that was all the rage at the time, largely championed by British fashionista and TV personality Alexa Chung. This hairstyle, coupled with Eugenie's heavy eye makeup, made this one of her best looks. It mat be as close as a royal has ever come to grunge, and we're here for it.
Princess Eugenie's demure wavy bob was on point in the 2010s
Though it's not always en vogue, there have been some royals who completely stunned us with shorter hairstyles. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may prefer to keep their tresses long, but back in 2012, Princess Eugenie was there to show us just how beautiful a long bob could be. Eugenie appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace wearing a beautiful red coat dress, with her shorter hair styled in flattering loose waves, with a side part. The curls were just tight enough to bounce on her shoulders, and her subtly highlighted brown hair suited her skin tone immaculately.
This look ticks all the boxes for a timeless classic. It would come across just as beautifully today as it did back then. Long bobs saw a resurgence in the early 2020s, with many stars like Jessica Biel and Lily Collins rocking the chic hairstyle. Was Eugenie a trendsetter without even knowing it?
Princess Eugenie's face-framing fringe looked sensational
In 2013, Princess Eugenie proved that she wasn't a one trick (hairstyle) pony when she stepped out with her mom, Sarah, Duchess of York, at The Novak Djokovic Foundation London Gala Dinner. The swanky event took place at The Roundhouse Theatre in Chalk Farm, London, and required attendees to bring their best black-tie-style game. While Sarah went for a slouched, draped gown, Eugenie's black and white dress was tailored beautifully to her figure. The cut was flattering and sophisticated, but this outfit was made by her short brunette hair.
Eugenie ditched loose curls and opted for a bouncy 'do which flicked out at her shoulders. The heavy bangs were the cherry on top of the sundae. Not only did his haircut do wonders for her face shape, but it also looked glossy and fun, with a slight retro element. Eugenie could have easily been mistaken for a '60s Hollywood icon, but it didn't look dated or overdone. Short haircuts can run the risk of aging young people prematurely if they're not done right, but something tells us Eugenie had some of the best stylists in the biz at her disposal.
Princess Eugenie's updo for Prince Harry's wedding was unmatched
In 2018, Princess Eugenie looked every inch the stylish royal when she attended the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry, to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor. Eugenie opted for a short light blue dress with a high neck, with sweet bow detailing at the back. The dress was enough to make her look like Jackie O, but she topped it off with a cream pillbox hat, perched atop her gorgeously teased auburn hair. The princess could have easily let the hat do the talking and spent less time on her hair, but she chose to have it styled in a low updo that perched just underneath the rim. Her side parted bangs fell just slightly over one eye.
This hairstyle ticks all the boxes for retro chic; a theme Eugenie seems to default to now and then. It was perfect for a royal wedding as it was classy and timeless, but it was also striking enough to be noticed. No one wants to upstage the bride on their wedding day, but Eugenie's aesthetic still made headlines of its own. A look this good just can't be ignored, no matter who is walking down the aisle.
Princess Eugenie's pinned back look had her glowing at a summer event
In 2018, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank went on a cute date to the Serpentine Summer Party at Kensington Gardens. Eugenie's playful look was on point for the event, with the one-shoulder black, blue, and black dress showcasing her sun-kissed tan. Eugenie adapted her trademark loose waves, adding a playful element that gave her a youthful glow. She twisted one side of her brunette locks away from her face and pinned it back, emphasizing her bone structure and bright makeup in one fell swoop.
Experimenting with pins in this way can often breathe new life into a tried and tested style, without going the extra mile to change the color or cut. Eugenie's savvy style move took this outfit from zero to a hundred, proving that sticking to the royal dress code doesn't have to be boring and stuffy to be classy and demure. The year 2018 was an exciting one for Eugenie, and by styling her hair out of her face, her joyous smile was center stage.
Princess Eugenie's wedding hairstyle was breathtakingly elegant
We could spend hours ranking the best royal weddings in history. The House of Windsor is particularly known for pushing the boat out and making these joyous days occasions to remember. In 2018, it was Princess Eugenie's turn to have her fairytale moment, when she married her longtime love Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor. Eugenie looked breathtaking in a long white Peter Pilotto gown, and she opted to wear her brown hair in an elaborate and sophisticated updo to showcase the deep V of her dress.
Eugenie's hair was kept in a center part, with an elegant low bun and loose curls that gave her an effortlessly romantic look. The hairstylist behind the exquisite creation was Sonnie Jo Macfarlane from Hari's, a chain in London. Eugenie waved to onlookers as she walked up the chapel steps, and the curls added a little movement to the style, which was largely kept in place by a gorgeous tiara. As far as Eugenie's hair looks go, this is one of her best.
Windswept waves were a perfect look for Princess Eugenie at Ascot Ladies' Day
Royal Ascot is an absolute must for British royals. The House of Windsor's love affair with horse racing is well-documented, and Queen Elizabeth II rarely missed the biggest event in the racing calendar. Fans can't wait to see what the royals will wear every year, especially on Ladies' Day, as they often don their best hats and chicest dresses. In 2019, Princess Eugenie wowed onlookers in a blue dress with a tilted feathered fascinator. The color looked beautiful on the princess, and her hair added an extra element of interest.
Eugenie wore her lighter auburn tresses in waves that swept away from her face. The layered cut truly came into its own, as the different levels offered movement and volume. Styling hair away from the face can also soften the look, adding a more feminine touch as displayed here. Perhaps most importantly, this style tows the line between practicality and finesse, helping Eugenie snag the style trophy while also being manageable. After all, royals are often on the go and don't have much time to stop and preen themselves.
Princess Eugenie's low pony was top tier
When Prince Philip died in 2021, the royal family was thrust into mourning. Philip was Princess Eugenie's grandfather, and the following year, she attended a Service of Thanksgiving alongside other family members to remember him. While many chose to wear all-black outfits, Eugenie brought a little bit of color and happiness to the occasion by wearing a black dress with a floral pattern, as well as a short coat. She kept her makeup bright, with a rosy pink lip, and her hairstyle tied everything together perfectly. The princess chose to wear her dark brown hair with mocha highlights in a low ponytail, accessorizing with an oversized black beaded headband and a black bow.
Knowing what to wear for occasions like this can be difficult, but Eugenie managed to keep it fun while remaining respectful. Her use of hair accessories is really what made this moment stand out among the rest, but we have to give her props for the coloring, too. Darker shades of brown can often make those with paler skin look washed out, but the highlights peppered throughout helped to lift it, as did her clever use of pink tones in her makeup.
This retro bouffant hit the right marks for Princess Eugenie
In 2023, Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice went to Chalfont St. Giles to attend the local Coronation Big Lunch. The princesses mingled with the public, stopping to take photographs and chat. Needless to say, they dressed the part. Eugenie, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, looked glowing and sensational in a beautiful black and white dress. The Gabriela Hearst creation hugged Eugenie's blossoming baby bump, with the puffed sleeves leading the eye to her curly bob. The princess wore her hair in a slightly off-center part, with long curtain bangs styled elegantly away from her face.
Half of Eugenie's hair was swept up in a small retro bouffant, while the rest of the curls fell effortlessly around her shoulders. The mother of two opted for a slightly lighter brown, with caramel highlights peppered throughout. The shape of the dress paired with her glossy hair was the perfect maternity look. Eugenie also wore small gold hoop earrings, which peeped out through the waves for an extra splash of glam.
Princess Eugenie's sleek and straight look turned heads in 2023
More often than not, Princess Eugenie wears her hair in loose curls. However, in 2023, she surprised us all when she attended the Vogue World event in London with a side-parted sleek and straight style. The princess wore a striking Kim Jones for Fendi emerald green maxi dress that shimmered in the light. She topped it off with large sparkling earrings and a nude lip. Eugenie's outfit for the occasion may be one of her boldest fashion choices, but it worked incredibly well. Her dark brown straight hair and bold eyebrows set the stage for her outfit to speak for itself.
As the dress had a lot of draping and was oversized on the chest, an elaborate hairstyle would've likely only detracted from it. High fashion is often about knowing which elements to dial back on, and this chic and straight 'do was an excellent choice. Tucking her tresses behind her ears also showcased her striking dropdown diamond earrings, allowing them to have their moment.
Princess Eugenie's auburn waves caught the light beautifully at a friend's wedding
Princess Eugenie hasn't always got it right, and at times has been one of the worst-dressed members of the royal family. However, when she pulls it out of the bag, she does sophisticated fashion better than most. In June 2024, the princess wore a classy long-sleeved pleated gown to the wedding of her friends Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral. Though the guest list was exceptionally long for the day (over 400 people were in attendance) Eugenie stood out, thanks in part to her wonderful hairstyle. Her hair has been various shades of brown over the years, but here it was a subtle auburn, which shone through the veil of her delicate cream fascinator as it caught the sun.
The hair color worked in tandem with the olive green and cream to create an eye-catching palette that screamed sophistication. The loose, bouncy curls sat perfectly on Eugenie's left shoulder. This particular moment proves just how much of an accessory hair can be when styled with thought. Knowing which colors suit your skin tone best can also go a long way, turning a mediocre outfit into a knock-out.