Royals Who Completely Stunned With Shorter Hairstyles
For members of Europe's royal families, star power is never in short supply. Not only are they among the world's most prominent leaders, but they also have a firm grip on pop culture. From the clothing they wear to the buzz that surrounds their personal lives, the monarchs have an impressive way of influencing the world around them. Take Princess Catherine for example, who can make an item of clothing sell out simply by wearing it in public. Catherine's trend-setting ability has been dubbed "the Kate effect," and it has a tangible impact on Britain's economy. That said, it's not surprising that royals can drum up enormous fanfare even with something as simple as a new haircut.
Of course, there are certain hair rules that royals are expected to follow. It goes without saying that the royal coiffure should always look clean, presentable, and well-groomed. According to some sources, royals aren't allowed to dye their hair any flashy or unnatural colors (tough luck for any aspiring punk rockers within the royal ranks). However, monarchs apparently have free reign when it comes to the length of their hair. That said, royals have sported some incredibly enviable short hairstyles throughout the years. Some of the royals on our list have adopted short hair as their signature look, while others dazzled the masses when they opted for a short haircut.
Queen Elizabeth II was a short-haired icon
Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for 70 years, the longest reign of any monarch in British history. In addition to being literal royalty, Elizabeth is also widely considered a style queen. After all, her fashion sense was legendary, and her curly-haired silhouette was as emblematic as the crown itself. Queen Elizabeth underwent a striking transformation during her reign, from ascending the throne as a wide-eyed 25-year-old to becoming a renowned world leader. However, her hairstyle stayed fairly consistent throughout her life.
The late queen was devoted to her signature hairstyle — a pristine halo of curls that somehow managed to stay perfectly intact under all those crowns and hats. Elizabeth's hair was usually cropped at the nape of her neck, however, she occasionally let her lengths grow to just above her shoulders.
Speaking with The Telegraph in 2022, hairstylist Sam McKnight pointed out that Elizabeth's curly mane was more than just a hairstyle; it was a symbol of consistency while leading England through an ever-changing world. "It's incredible really that she never tweaked so much as her parting in 70 years, despite fluctuating world events and decades of evolving fashion — portraying an image of consistency was a steadying, calming constant in people's lives, and she knew it," McKnight said.
Princess Margaret sported a timeless bixie cut in the '60s
As the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret wasn't considered a political superstar, however, she was a celebrity in her own right. The public was fascinated by Margaret, her opulent lifestyle, and her love of fashion. As such, she was the ultimate It-girl of her time. However, life in the spotlight wasn't always easy for Margaret. Unlike Elizabeth, who was inextricably tied to her royal duties, Margaret struggled with the pressures of being a member of the monarchy. The princess was well-known for her rebellious attitude and her tendency to defy royal protocol.
Like many of us, Margaret expressed herself using her personal style, and her chestnut-colored mane was no exception. In 1960, the princess traded in her classic curls for a textured bixie with micro bangs. The haircut featured shiny, voluminous layers that ceased just below the nape of her neck. Margaret's new trim was an ode to the mod style, a symbol of independence and social rebellion that became popular during the 1960s.
Six decades later, Margaret's chic haircut is still being lauded by lifestyle magazines like Woman & Home. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times in 2018, actor Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed Margaret on Netflix's "The Crown," reflected on the princess' legendary sense of style. "She was a complete leader, really," Kirby gushed. "On the world stage, she would set trends. And she was also very, very connected to it emotionally."
Grace Kelly's Old Hollywood soft curls have been copied by 21st-century women
Grace Kelly became a phenomenon in 1952 when she starred in the film "High Noon." Soon, the movie star was racking up accolades and working with industry legends like Clark Gable and Alfred Hitchcock. However, Kelly's life took a surprising turn in 1956 when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and became known as Princess Grace. After her wedding, the Oscar-winner swore off Hollywood and dedicated her life to her royal duties.
Despite her early retirement from acting, Kelly had already cemented herself as one of the most iconic performers in American history. To this day, she remains a symbol of beauty, classic femininity, and old Hollywood glamour. One of Kelly's most emblematic features was her hair: a golden bob that featured soft, shoulder-length curls. Although Kelly tragically died in 1982, her hairstyle continues to live on in pop culture.
Today, Kelly's legendary bob has been recreated countless times. Her signature hairstyle has been embraced by a host of celebrities, including Zendaya, Kirsten Dunst, and many others. Kelly's legacy also endures on the internet, where thousands of Grace Kelly hair tutorials can be found. Speaking with Glamour in 2023, hairstylist Syd Hayes agreed that Grace's Kelly's soft waves are a timeless treasure. "I love the drama of this bob," Hayes declared. "It's great to see a classic sharp shape — something striking and less about the layers and more about straight lines and angles."
Princess Diana became synonymous with her iconic short hairdo
Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Princess Diana made an enormous impact on pop culture. The regal — who tragically died in 1997 — was nicknamed "the people's princess" thanks to her humanitarian work and the connections she formed with everyday people. In addition to her royal legacy, Diana's fashion sense was second to none. From her bold sartorial choices to her chic makeup, the regal continues to inspire modern trends. Today, Diana's springy, layered pixie cut remains one of her most memorable features.
Diana adopted her iconic crop in 1990, and it was given to her by royal hairdresser Sam McKnight. In his book "Hair By Sam McKnight," the stylist revealed that Diana was adventurous when it came to trying new hairstyles. Thus, she fully embraced the opportunity to chop off her blond locks. "I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it," McKnight wrote. "As she was leaving Diana asked, if I had free reign what would I do to her hair. I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then."
Diana's hairstyle was known for its sleek, feathered appearance and icy blond highlights. Throughout the years, the royal would occasionally switch things up by adding choppy bangs, slicking her locks back, or cutting her strands extra short.
Zara Tindall pulled off an edgy crop in the late '90s
As the daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall has been in the spotlight since birth. The public has witnessed every phase of her life — including those awkward years when the royal was still finding her personal style. Fortunately, thanks to the work of world-class stylists, Zara Tindall has had a style glow-up. Nowadays, she's a bona fide fashion icon with a medley of stunning looks under her belt. The regal has also been known to play around with her hairstyles, having sported a variety of hues and lengths. However, one of her most iconic (and shortest) hairstyles came along when the regal was still at teen.
Back in 1998, Tindall snipped her blond locks into a delightful layered bob that grazed the back of her neck. The regal parted her hair down the center and pushed her strands behind her ears, striking the perfect balance of casual and chic. To top it off, Tindall's strands also glowed with natural, sun-kissed highlights.
In an era where long hair was the dominant trend, Tindall's new haircut proved that she wasn't afraid to stand out in the crowd. Speaking with Express in 2023, fashion editor Karine Laudort noted that Tindall has never been afraid to get risky with her style. "Overall, Zara Tindall's fashion choices have frequently broken protocol whilst showcasing her unique style, and she has always been confident and adventurous in her choices," Laudort observed.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, embraced short, choppy layers while pregnant
When it comes to style, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, doesn't always get the credit she deserves. After all, when you're sharing the royal spotlight with fashion icons like Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle, it's inevitable that your style achievements might fade into the background. However, make no mistake: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has delivered plenty of show-stopping style moments throughout the years.
Sophie joined the royal family in 1999 when she married Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nowadays, she's one of the top working royals and is involved with more than 70 charities in the U.K. Behind the scenes, Sophie's hairstylists have also been working overtime to create her gorgeous, camera-ready hair. Throughout the years, Sophie has sported a litany of styles, from sleek curls to elegant updos, but one style in particular stands out above the rest. In 2003, the regal embraced the Y2K trend by rocking a shaggy, textured bob with frosty highlights.
Sophie's voluminous hairdo was parted on one side and fell in wispy layers around her ears. Her strands were cut just above the shoulders, ending in a bouncy curl, and she topped off the style with a delicate layer of short bangs. At the time, Sophie was newly pregnant with her first child, Lady Louise Windsor, and with this new 'do, she looked to be sporting the ultimate mommy makeover.
Princess Eugenie's bouncy bob was the epitome of glam
As far as style goes, Princess Eugenie doesn't always make the grade. After all, the royal has committed her fair share of style blunders, from wearing outdated clothes to bungling her makeup. Unfortunately, Eugenie's fashion mishaps have not gone unnoticed by tabloids. In a joint interview with her sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie opened up about the woes of dealing with negative media attention. "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset," Eugenie told Vogue. "We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me." However, despite the naysayers, Eugenie doesn't seem to shy away from self-expression — and that includes changing up her hairstyles.
In 2012, the regal traded in her classic long layers for a cutesy blunt bob. Eugenie showed off the hairstyle while attending the Novak Djokovic Foundation Gala Dinner in July 2013. Her shimmery brown strands plummeted to the tops of her shoulders, ending in a soft curl. The regal parted her hair slightly to the side, making way for a set of face-framing curtain bangs. Eugenie's strands were tucked behind one ear, accentuating her cheekbones and drawing attention to her radiant smile.
Queen Letizia meant business when she cut her hair into a blunt bob
Prior to joining the Spanish royal family in 2004, Queen Letizia was a renowned journalist from a working class background. As a former commoner, Letizia has leveraged her relatability to help unite the public and the royal family. Thus, she has been credited with helping to modernize the monarchy's image. Given her transformative impact on the Spanish monarchy, it's no surprise that Letizia is comfortable shaking things up when it comes to her personal style. In 2015, the regal — who was previously known for her long, flowing locks — opted for a dramatically short hairstyle.
The queen earned major style points when she unveiled her new look: a luxurious blunt bob with golden highlights. Letizia's new 'do was glossed to perfection and trimmed to just below her chin. The front strands were slightly longer than the back, giving Letizia's mane an elegant sway. The queen parted her hair to the side for an extra touch of glam.
Letizia's bob was so good that she repeated the look again in 2024, only this time, she went with a longer version of the cut. Speaking with Woman & Home, hairstylist Emma Vickery noted that the bob is a perfect hairstyle for a busy, hardworking royal. "Blunt bobs have always been a timeless staple because they're so low maintenance," Vickery stated. "The cut should sit in such a way that styling it should be very minimal."
Princess Charlene shocked the media when she rocked a half-shaven bob
No short hair roundup is complete without mentioning Princess Charlene of Monaco. Since lopping off her locks in the mid-2010s, Charlene has become a legendary short-hair girlie. Throughout the years, Charlene's short mane has undergone one glamorous transformation after another. The regal has sported a plethora of chic pixie cuts, bixies, and blunt bobs.
In December 2020, Charlene unveiled her edgiest haircut yet: an asymmetrical bob that featured a half buzzcut. Notably, the regal has also switched her hair color from blond to brown with honey-colored highlights. Charlene showed off her new 'do while celebrating Christmas at the palace. Unfortunately, some critics didn't approve of the royal's new hair, and the backlash wasn't so subtle.
Apparently, some overly-opinionated observers felt that Charlene's haircut was inappropriate for a member of the royal family. In an interview with the French outlet, Magazine Point de Vue, Charlene stated that she was unbothered by the criticism. "This haircut was my decision," she told the publication (via People). "It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments. But it turns out that I wanted it for a long time, the style pleases me. That's all." The regal also shared that her children and her husband, Prince Albert II, were huge fans of her new look. "What counts is that Jacques and Gabriella adore seeing their mother with her new style," Charlene stated. "And that after the initial surprise wore off, the prince understood and likes it now too."
Camilla, Queen Consort, is dedicated to the wispy bob
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, it signaled a major shift for the British monarchy. Elizabeth's eldest son, King Charles III, immediately rose to power and his wife became Camilla, Queen Consort. Naturally, Camilla's new royal title garnered plenty of comparisons to Elizabeth — not just in terms of how she'd handle the crown, but also in terms of her style. After all, Elizabeth was famous for her fashion sense, which includes her iconic hair. Although Camilla's style is distinct from Queen Elizabeth's in a lot of ways, there are plenty of commonalities between them. Similar to her mother in law, Camilla has sported the same legendary hairstyle for many years.
Camilla's tried-and-true coiffure is a voluminous bob which fans out in feathery waves that curl away from her face. Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022, hairstylist Tom Smith noted that Camilla has donned the same hairstyle over five decades. "Camilla is a big fan of the 1970s hairstyle and she has never swayed from it," the expert noted. While Camilla's signature hairstyle has fluctuated in popularity throughout the years, the regal has found plenty of ways to modernize the look. "But fast forward to today, to bring her look up to date, she has adapted a soft feathered fringe with a shoulder-length bob and pearly toned platinum color hair which oozes a luxurious and expensive feel," Smith explained.
Lady Amelia Windsor hopped on the bob train in 2024
When you think of the royal family, Lady Amelia Windsor probably isn't the first name that comes to mind. As the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, Windsor is super far down the succession line — plus, her distance from the crown means that she doesn't qualify for a royal title. Nonetheless, what Windsor lacks in royal status, she has certainly made up for in popularity. Royal blood aside, Lady Amelia Windsor has made a name for herself as a fashion model, philanthropist, and social media influencer.
In May 2024, Windsor became the latest royal to embrace a shorter hairstyle when she snipped several inches off her strands. Prior to the chop, Windsor was known for her long golden locks that cascaded down the middle of her back. However, the regal embraced a major change when she opted for a blunt, chin-length bob. Windsor's freshly-trimmed tresses traced her jawline and framed her face with subtle waves.
Windsor documented her hair transformation via a series of now-expired Instagram stories. In one shot, the royal hinted at her short cut by showing a pile of her freshly-chopped hair on the salon floor. Later on, the regal commemorated her new 'do with a mirror selfie video. In the video, Windsor playfully shook her head and sported a giant grin, letting her followers know that she was pleased with her new look.