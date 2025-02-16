Royals Who Completely Stunned With Shorter Hairstyles

For members of Europe's royal families, star power is never in short supply. Not only are they among the world's most prominent leaders, but they also have a firm grip on pop culture. From the clothing they wear to the buzz that surrounds their personal lives, the monarchs have an impressive way of influencing the world around them. Take Princess Catherine for example, who can make an item of clothing sell out simply by wearing it in public. Catherine's trend-setting ability has been dubbed "the Kate effect," and it has a tangible impact on Britain's economy. That said, it's not surprising that royals can drum up enormous fanfare even with something as simple as a new haircut.

Of course, there are certain hair rules that royals are expected to follow. It goes without saying that the royal coiffure should always look clean, presentable, and well-groomed. According to some sources, royals aren't allowed to dye their hair any flashy or unnatural colors (tough luck for any aspiring punk rockers within the royal ranks). However, monarchs apparently have free reign when it comes to the length of their hair. That said, royals have sported some incredibly enviable short hairstyles throughout the years. Some of the royals on our list have adopted short hair as their signature look, while others dazzled the masses when they opted for a short haircut.