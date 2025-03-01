Inside Hallmark Newcomer Raissa Xavier's Real-Life Romance

Raissa Xavier may be a new face for Hallmark with only one film for the popular network under her belt, but keep your eyes peeled for her on the network in the future because she may be one to watch. The up-and-comer shined as the role of a captain who grapples with a stowaway on her ship's cruise to Antarctica in the recent film "Polar Opposites," and her performance was just as compelling as those of lead actors Rhiannon Fish and Markian Tarasiuk. The central love story revolves around Fish's connection with Tarasiuk after she illegally boards a ship in South America and meets the charming engineer. The unlikely pair spark immediately, but Fish is desperate to find her father, who she fears has encountered trouble while on location gathering data on penguins.

Although Xavier's Ingrid plays a secondary role, she does grapple with following the rules versus following her heart. The real-life partners of Hallmark channel stars are a subject of interest for many fans, and when it comes to clues about Xavier's real-life love, look no further than her Instagram. She frequently posts pictures with her partner, Gabriel Godoy, and the two get cozy on the regular. Xavier doesn't skimp in her captions, mixing romanticized sentiments with an everyday familiarity that has fans swooning over the pair.

"Love is a sum. It's a partnership. We're lucky to have met at a carnival block and never left each other's side. Now we're two allergy sufferers sharing a life, a tissue for our noses and a Nasonex," she wrote a post on June 12, 2024. "There's nothing more poetic. I love you with or without a runny nose, with a good or a stiff back... Happy our day!" she finished, implying the couple was celebrating an anniversary. And the poetry doesn't stop there.

