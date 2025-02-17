8 Hallmark Stars Who Have Written Books

Bethany Joy Lenz is just one "One Tree Hill" star who went on to be in Hallmark movies. She was on the hit CW show from 2003 to 2012, and twelve years later, she shared a secret in her first book: she had been part of a cult during that time. "Dinner For Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!)" narrates how a seemingly next-door Bible study group satisfied her craving for belonging in a community before turning dark. She eventually married the cult leader's son and had a baby with him while at the same time isolating herself from her friends and family. Not only that, over $2 million of her personal funds ended up in their pockets.

"One Tree Hill" fans will be pleasantly surprised to read how Lenz considered the show life-saving. She told Variety, "[My castmates] were all trying to save me and rescue me, which is lovely and so amazing to be cared about in that way. But I was very stubborn." She also mourned all the opportunities, such as offers for films and Broadway shows, she lost for prioritizing the cult. To share this story with the world, she first had to deal with shame she felt about the whole experience. "Shame ... causes us to close up and not want to expose that part of ourselves for fear of being seen and then being further shamed by outside sources," she explained.

Lenz's memoir was an instant hit. It was published by Simon & Schuster, another of the Big Five publishing houses, and it was included in The New York Times' list of "22 Non-Fiction Books to Read This Fall" in 2024.

