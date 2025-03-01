3 Rumors About Alina Habba We Can't Ignore

When you're close with Donald Trump, there's bound to be some internet gossip about you, and rumors about Alina Habba have been swirling ever since Trump first appointed her as his attorney in 2021. When the divisive politician won the 2024 election, rumors were rife that Habba was more eager to join the new president in the White House than First Lady Melania Trump.

Habba had been appointed as counselor to the president, and she seemed absolutely thrilled by the prospect of working at the White House, telling the Daily Mail that she was leaving behind her family in New Jersey to do her work in Washington. She added that she had the blessing of her husband and two kids, who are 11 and 17, respectively. "My children are excited for me and that made the decision a lot easier," Habba told the outlet. She even shared some of her ambitions for Trump's second term, saying her first priority is to ensure the justice system isn't used as a political weapon. "I fought for President Trump, but now I get to fight for America to make sure it doesn't happen to anybody," Habba said. A source told the Daily Mail that Habba is, to put it plainly, one of Trump's all-time favorites. "She's morphed into one of [Trump's] most trusted advisors," they said.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Melania isn't nearly as keen to make a return trip to the White House. Insiders told CNN that the first lady will likely spend more time in Florida and New York than the Executive Mansion. She famously delayed her move to the White House during Trump's first term, moving in months after his inauguration. However, the first lady told Fox News in January 2025 that she's planning on moving in full-time during her husband's second term.