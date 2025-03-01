3 Rumors About Alina Habba We Can't Ignore
When you're close with Donald Trump, there's bound to be some internet gossip about you, and rumors about Alina Habba have been swirling ever since Trump first appointed her as his attorney in 2021. When the divisive politician won the 2024 election, rumors were rife that Habba was more eager to join the new president in the White House than First Lady Melania Trump.
Habba had been appointed as counselor to the president, and she seemed absolutely thrilled by the prospect of working at the White House, telling the Daily Mail that she was leaving behind her family in New Jersey to do her work in Washington. She added that she had the blessing of her husband and two kids, who are 11 and 17, respectively. "My children are excited for me and that made the decision a lot easier," Habba told the outlet. She even shared some of her ambitions for Trump's second term, saying her first priority is to ensure the justice system isn't used as a political weapon. "I fought for President Trump, but now I get to fight for America to make sure it doesn't happen to anybody," Habba said. A source told the Daily Mail that Habba is, to put it plainly, one of Trump's all-time favorites. "She's morphed into one of [Trump's] most trusted advisors," they said.
Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Melania isn't nearly as keen to make a return trip to the White House. Insiders told CNN that the first lady will likely spend more time in Florida and New York than the Executive Mansion. She famously delayed her move to the White House during Trump's first term, moving in months after his inauguration. However, the first lady told Fox News in January 2025 that she's planning on moving in full-time during her husband's second term.
Habba is rumored to spend more time with Donald Trump than his wife
Alina Habba has been called out for copying Melania Trump's signature looks, which had many wondering whether she was trying to take on the first lady's role where President Donald Trump is concerned. Melania's glaring campaign absence during Trump's third bid for the White House couldn't be overlooked, and neither could Habba's constant presence.
Tongues were wagging when Habba was spotted accompanying the president to the UGC 296 in December 2023. Melania, of course, was nowhere to be seen. Netizens quickly hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to comment on Habba's perpetual presence at Trump's side. "It's a little strange that nobody in MAGA world appears to care that Trump now goes everywhere with Alina Habba and not Melania," one user pointed out.
Habba hasn't exactly done anything to help quell the rumors that she's spending more time with Trump than Melania, especially when she made an appearance at his New York fraud trial, which Melania never attended. Habba appeared to be in attendance in a show of support since she wasn't representing the divisive politician in the case. She even spoke to reporters afterward, fervently defending the president's honor. Melania, however, remained silent as the grave throughout the whole circus, with sources previously telling People, "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life." Meanwhile, Habba and Trump appear to be joined at the hip.
Trump may or may not have benched her at one point
Alina Habba has been called out for being Donald Trump's worst lawyer on several occasions, and it appears that even the president at one point realized that he needed a more competent attorney if he had any chance of getting out of the legal pickle with columnist E. Jean Carroll, who first sued him for sexual harassment and later for defamation. Habba initially represented Trump in both lawsuits, but in February 2023, Trump replaced Habba as his lead counsel with renowned criminal attorney Joe Tacopina.
When asked for comment by Newsweek, Habba brushed off allegations that Trump benched her because she couldn't get the job done. "While I appreciate the left-wing media's attempt to fabricate any story to fit their narrative, I am so happy to have Joe step in and assist," she told the outlet. "I handle a half a dozen cases for the president and there is no one more in the president's corner outside of his family than I am." This came after Habba insisted to Business Insider that she wasn't withdrawing from the case. "I'm not replacing her," Tacopina assured the outlet. "I'm coming in as lead lawyer on the case to try the case."
In September 2024, Trump publicly humiliated Habba when he told gathered reporters during a press briefing that he was "disappointed in his legal talent" (via Forbes). To his merit, the president did blame what he called "rigged judges" as well as the Republican minority in the state. He said all of this to the press with Habba standing right behind him alongside fellow attorney Will Scharf. Ouch.
She was rumored to be Trump's pick for press secretary
Before Karoline Leavitt was crowned as Donald Trump's new press secretary, rumors were rife that Alina Habba was going to get tapped for the prestigious position. The rumors were so unrelenting, in fact, that Habba eventually took to X, formerly Twitter, in November 2024 to address them. "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering," she wrote. "Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities." It's not clear if she was eyeing the coveted position before Donald Trump decided to appoint her as counselor to the president a month later.
The president announced the news on Truth Social, praising Habba for her unwavering loyalty. "Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," Trump wrote. Habba responded on X, "Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people." She also told the Daily Mail after Leavitt's appointment that Trump had made a sound choice. "Karoline Leavitt has done a tremendous job with media and I think she's going to be great," Habba said.