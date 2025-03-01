Kimberly Guilfoyle Outfits That Prove Don Jr.'s Reported Style Criticism Didn't Faze Her

As if being suddenly disconnected from the president's family weren't awful enough, the reported reason Donald Trump Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his mistress was beyond humiliating. According to anonymous (aren't they all?) sources who dished to People, the oldest First Son strayed toward socialite Bettina Anderson because she has a more understated and — dare we say it? — classier style than the former Fox News host. This, in turn, makes better optics when he attends President Donald Trump's social events, such as his glammed-to-the-max New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Explaining that Guilfoyle "never looks relaxed or casual" in her towering stilettos and micro-minis, one of the sources said, "The tight dresses need to go, and she has been told that."

Maybe she didn't get the memo. With only rare exceptions, Guilfoyle is still stepping out in leg- and cleavage-baring frocks that are anything but conservative. Is it a defiant "You can't tell me how to dress!" slap at her ex, or does she truly feel her best when she's pushing the envelope of modesty? Possibly she's still rebelling against her days as a courtroom attorney and first lady of California, when her wardrobe was expected to be more understated. Whatever the reason, Guilfoyle doesn't seem interested in changing her aesthetic. She's certainly had plenty of post-breakup looks that prove the point.