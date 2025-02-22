Did Meghan Markle Copy Kate & Will's Famous Loved-Up Photo For Her Vision Board? You Be The Judge
Meghan Markle raised quite a few eyebrows when she posted a picture of her vision board on Instagram. The board featured a collection of handwritten notes, old photos, artwork, and other items that Markle held close to her heart. But some fans saw nothing but red flags when they noticed an illustration on the board of Markle and Prince Harry kissing while walking their late dog Guy. The drawing only gave fans more reason to compare Markle to Kate Middleton, something that reportedly had Markle fuming in the past.
Critics felt the drawing was suspiciously identical to an old photo taken of Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing an intimate moment while strolling down a beach. Coincidentally, they were also walking a dog and wearing outfits that were very similar to the clothes Prince Harry and Markle wore in the drawing. The former "Suits" actress caught major heat from Royal fans who found promoting the art tasteless. "This is not a coincidence. Someone painted Meghan and Harry in the style of a photo shoot of William and Catherine with an exact match of their pose, and clothing, and environment. Meghan put it on her vision board knowing it's an imitation of the Waleses," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Others echoed this sentiment, with some even taking the artwork as evidence of Markle's deep-seated issues. "Meghan is criminally obsessed with Catherine. I hope she is never allowed around any Wales," another poster wrote.
Why the criticism for Meghan Markle's sketch is unfair
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been rumored to feud with each other in the past, although the real truth about their relationship remains a bit unclear. The sketch could conceivably give Prince William and Middleton another reason to fume over Markle rejoining Instagram. But one of Markle's supporters showed compelling evidence that the drawing wasn't stealing Middleton's and Prince William's photo at all. Remoulade Sauce posted an image on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Meghan's and Prince Harry's Netflix show that proved the illustration was based on a real moment between the couple.
But that wasn't enough to convince the naysayers. "Total imitation of the Waleses," JE May/Duchess Marmalade posted in response to the picture. Despite potentially providing contrary evidence, even Remoulade Sauce agreed that Markle might've still been guilty of copying her sister-in-law. "Agreed, but I thought you should know," they said.