Did Meghan Markle Copy Kate & Will's Famous Loved-Up Photo For Her Vision Board? You Be The Judge

Meghan Markle raised quite a few eyebrows when she posted a picture of her vision board on Instagram. The board featured a collection of handwritten notes, old photos, artwork, and other items that Markle held close to her heart. But some fans saw nothing but red flags when they noticed an illustration on the board of Markle and Prince Harry kissing while walking their late dog Guy. The drawing only gave fans more reason to compare Markle to Kate Middleton, something that reportedly had Markle fuming in the past.

Critics felt the drawing was suspiciously identical to an old photo taken of Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing an intimate moment while strolling down a beach. Coincidentally, they were also walking a dog and wearing outfits that were very similar to the clothes Prince Harry and Markle wore in the drawing. The former "Suits" actress caught major heat from Royal fans who found promoting the art tasteless. "This is not a coincidence. Someone painted Meghan and Harry in the style of a photo shoot of William and Catherine with an exact match of their pose, and clothing, and environment. Meghan put it on her vision board knowing it's an imitation of the Waleses," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Others echoed this sentiment, with some even taking the artwork as evidence of Markle's deep-seated issues. "Meghan is criminally obsessed with Catherine. I hope she is never allowed around any Wales," another poster wrote.