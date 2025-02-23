Ginger Gaetz Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Ginger Gaetz, wife of former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz, is carving out her space as one of the younger MAGA wives. She's building a growing presence at political events and fundraisers and is getting noticed, not just for her views, but for her unpredictable fashion choices. With Ginger, you never quite know what you're going to get. Rather than sticking to a signature style, she seems determined to try them all. She's worn everything from business chic to overwhelming frills, and has even ventured into eccentric territory that would make a costume department jealous.

There's nothing wrong with experimenting with fashion, but with Ginger, the misses often give the hits a run for their money. To be fair, it's not surprising that she has yet to find an aesthetic that works. Before marrying Matt, she was building a career in accounting — hardly the kind of field that prepares you for the spotlight of politics. Still, inexperience only goes so far, and some of her fashion choices simply can't be justified.