Ginger Gaetz Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Ginger Gaetz, wife of former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz, is carving out her space as one of the younger MAGA wives. She's building a growing presence at political events and fundraisers and is getting noticed, not just for her views, but for her unpredictable fashion choices. With Ginger, you never quite know what you're going to get. Rather than sticking to a signature style, she seems determined to try them all. She's worn everything from business chic to overwhelming frills, and has even ventured into eccentric territory that would make a costume department jealous.
There's nothing wrong with experimenting with fashion, but with Ginger, the misses often give the hits a run for their money. To be fair, it's not surprising that she has yet to find an aesthetic that works. Before marrying Matt, she was building a career in accounting — hardly the kind of field that prepares you for the spotlight of politics. Still, inexperience only goes so far, and some of her fashion choices simply can't be justified.
Ginger Gaetz's tablecloth dress was a disaster
It's bad enough that the thick lace pattern on Ginger Gaetz's dress looks like it was pulled straight from a vintage tablecloth in the photo below, but the rest of the outfit is just as puzzling. The dress is too loose, unstructured, and utterly lacking in the kind of polish that commands attention. To make matters worse, the mismatched hemline gives the impression that it was cut haphazardly rather than intentionally designed.
This might have worked for a summer tea party, but it's a total no-no for the Capitol Hill steps. Even a dull, uninspired pantsuit would have been a better choice than this grandma's doily disaster. And then there are the strappy wedge heels, which Gaetz attempted to match to the clunky necklaces draped around her neck. However, they only added to the chaos instead of pulling the look together. There are ways to wear a tablecloth with style, but this isn't one of them.
Ginger Gaetz's equestrian chic fail is tough to look at
This candid snap of Ginger Gaetz on the campaign trail looks like she just wrapped up training the president's prized stallions before stepping into the spotlight. The navy blazer dress could have been cute, but instead, it's ill-fitted, too short, and missing the structured elegance needed for Ginger to pull it off. It would have been much better to dress up an oversized blazer with cute accessories and bare legs than to wear those beige tights, which do her no favors.
They wash Ginger out, create mannequin legs, and clash horribly with the black knee-high boots. Her hairstyling choice doesn't save her, either. We love the soft waves, but their impeccable appearance makes her horrible outfit seem even worse in comparison. If she wanted to rock a blazer dress, a better fit, thoughtful accessories, and literally any other shoe choice would have saved this from looking like she's about to hand Matt Gaetz the reins and say, "Your horse is ready, sir."
Ginger's dress looks like a DIY project gone wrong
Ginger Gaetz seems to have a thing for mismatched hemlines, but they do absolutely nothing for her. This strapless dress she wore to the Spirit of Lincoln Gala at Mar-a-Lago is a prime example. The front looks abruptly chopped, while the back drags behind her like a design mistake. As if that weren't bad enough, the distracting fabric drapes like a curtain, swallowing the sides and backs of her legs when they could have been a highlight from every angle.
There's also the droopy fringe detail at the neckline that is pointless and does nothing for the drab dress. Our guess is that Ginger chose this color to give off ethereal or elegant vibes, but instead, it washes her out, making her look like she swiped a hotel curtain and called it couture. Mrs. Gaetz topped off the look with strappy silver heels, which might have been cute in another context. But with a dress this confusing, they don't stand a chance and are completely lost in the chaos.
Ginger Gaetz's cornflower blue dress is more farmhouse than fashion
in 2024, Ginger Gaetz attended the president of El Salvador's inauguration in what can only be described as a prairie dress gone wrong. Ruffles can be elegant, but the way they're placed on the chest, combined with the billowy skirt, screams "freshly churned butter." It seems she was trying to distract from her and Matt Gaetz being one of the political couples with massive age gaps by wearing clothing from the 1800s. Worse still, the loose fit does nothing to flatter her natural shape. Considering the occasion, the loud cornflower blue was probably supposed to be a patriotic nod to El Salvador's flag, but it completely overwhelms her.
But perhaps the worst crime of all is the shoes. Ginger thought she could get away with pairing this dress with a basic pair of white pumps. It's a lazy choice that completely deflates whatever tiny chance this outfit had of looking put together. Our final peeve with this dress is the sunglasses. They are usually harmless at worst and chic at best, but on top of this farmhouse outfit? It's a no from us.
Ginger Gaetz's dinner look falls flat
There are too many things wrong with the outfit below, which Ginger Gaetz wore to yet another El Salvador event. We're not sure what this fabric is supposed to be, but it photographs poorly and gives off thrift-store prom dress vibes rather than elegance. And while there's nothing wrong with a good thrift bargain, the key is making it fit. Ginger did not do this. The draping seems unintentional, and the wrinkles and creases don't look like part of the design — they just make it appear unironed.
Then there's the off-shoulder detail, which is anything but structured. A well-designed off-shoulder dress should look intentional and secure, but this one sags like it's struggling to stay in place. And finally, the hemline is a mess. Rather than a clean cut or a dramatic floor-pooling effect, it lands awkwardly somewhere in between, giving an unfinished look. Ginger would absolutely kill in a well-tailored evening gown, no doubt. But this was not the one.