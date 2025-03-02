The Wildest Runway Looks Ivanka Trump Wore During Her Modeling Career

Ivanka Trump has pursued a number of career paths, beginning with modeling as a teenager. Other jobs on her resume include jewelry, clothing, and handbag designer; real estate mogul; and author. She also served as an adviser during her father Donald Trump's first White House tour, but for his second round in the Oval Office, Ivanka refrained from stepping back into the political sphere. Instead, she wanted to focus on her three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Let's zoom in on Ivanka's career as a model. Her towering height gave her a leg up in the modeling world, as did her famous father's connections. Her first big gig was in 1996 at age 14, modeling for Tommy Hilfiger. The following year marked her catwalk modeling debut. As is the case for any model, you don't always get to choose what you wear. And that was certainly the case for the young Trump, who wore some seriously wild runway looks during her modeling career before it ended in 1999.