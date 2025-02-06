Ivanka Trump's Towering Height Isn't Doing Her Any Favors In Latest Snap
With her refusal to return to politics still solidified, Ivanka Trump has pivoted back towards her entrepreneurial ways. Since leaving her father Donald Trump's first administration, Ivanka has had quite the style transformation. Shedding the demure business wear for a more seasoned "world traveler" vibe, Ivanka has been rocking some fun outfits while kicking it with old pals like Kim Kardashian and going abroad as often as possible with her husband Jared Kushner. However, suiting up to head back into the business world might have seen Ivanka make a bit of an overcorrection when it comes to her sense of fashion.
Ivanka is not immune to some outdated fashion trends, and typically avoids anything overtly from the 1980s, unlike her father and his wife Melania Trump. Plus, where a matching pantsuit is always a classy look, the cut and color of it should consistently be front of mind. Normally Ivanka's towering model height — something she seems to have passed on to her daughter Arabella — helps her pull off any outfit with a sleek sense of ease. But when she stepped out for an event in South Beach, Florida, Ivanka mostly missed the mark.
Ivanka Trump channels her inner Gumby in green suit
On her way to greet guests and mingle down in Florida, Ivanka Trump wore an unfortunate two piece suit set. Known for wearing some outfits that can have a hidden meaning, the ill-fitting green pantsuit was maybe trying to send a subtle message. Reminiscent of the type of style her dad, Donald Trump, is often spotted wearing, perhaps Ivanka was trying to tip her hat to her father's second administration — without actually having to be part of it. Although, the boxy top and casual homage to the 1980s is just the beginning of the troubles with this piece.
The length of the slacks is overly long, which is surprising given the steep height often afforded to the Trump family. Nearly spilling over her shoes, it gives Ivanka a more awkward appearance rather than elongated. The sleeves of the top are also not tailored quite right, again, making it appear as if she was intentionally trying to wear one of Donald's suits instead of her own. Perhaps she should take this a sign to make her transition away from politics permanent, or at the very least hire a bettor tailor.