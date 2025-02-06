Ivanka Trump's Towering Height Isn't Doing Her Any Favors In Latest Snap

With her refusal to return to politics still solidified, Ivanka Trump has pivoted back towards her entrepreneurial ways. Since leaving her father Donald Trump's first administration, Ivanka has had quite the style transformation. Shedding the demure business wear for a more seasoned "world traveler" vibe, Ivanka has been rocking some fun outfits while kicking it with old pals like Kim Kardashian and going abroad as often as possible with her husband Jared Kushner. However, suiting up to head back into the business world might have seen Ivanka make a bit of an overcorrection when it comes to her sense of fashion.

Ivanka is not immune to some outdated fashion trends, and typically avoids anything overtly from the 1980s, unlike her father and his wife Melania Trump. Plus, where a matching pantsuit is always a classy look, the cut and color of it should consistently be front of mind. Normally Ivanka's towering model height — something she seems to have passed on to her daughter Arabella — helps her pull off any outfit with a sleek sense of ease. But when she stepped out for an event in South Beach, Florida, Ivanka mostly missed the mark.