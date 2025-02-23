Trump Name-Dropping Melania During CPAC Speech Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

For most husbands and wives, being apart from each other for a significant amount of time is usually the precursor for a divorce. But according to Melania Trump, her time away from the White House isn't another sign that her marriage to Donald Trump is on the rocks. In a January Fox News interview, she had already shared that she was going to be in the White House in a very limited capacity. She revealed that her duties as first lady would be taking a backseat to her duties as a mother, so she'd be dividing her time appropriately. "I will be in the White House," she said. "And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife." But sources didn't expect Melania to keep as much of a distance from the White House, or her husband, as she has since Donald took office.

Advertisement

After a month-long absence, Melania returned to the White House and joined her husband for the annual governor's reception and dinner. Donald complimented his wife for preparing the country's home for the ceremony. "She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful. And she's very good at that," he said, according to CNN. Her return was a stark reminder of all the other special events Donald attended without Melania by his side, but sources explained that she simply prefers not to publicly involve herself in her husband's obligations, opting instead to advise him behind the scenes.