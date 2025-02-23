Trump Name-Dropping Melania During CPAC Speech Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Melania Trump's presence in the White House has become rarer than her PDA with her husband, Donald Trump. But even in her absence, the president has made sure to remind audiences, and Melania herself, that she's still on his mind. Donald gave a shoutout to his wife while speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), assuring attendees that she was with them all in spirit. "And our great first lady, Melania, is watching us right now on television. So give her a hand. Give her a hand," he said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The audience members overachieved when they followed Donald's instructions, erupting in thunderous applause that even moved the commander-in-chief. "Thank you, thank you. Oh, she's gonna be happy. That's so nice. We love our first lady, everybody does," he continued.
But it seems many people agree that Donald's speech was proof Melania, in fact, wasn't watching her husband at CPAC. "The lies never stop with this guy lol," one user posted on X. "Sure she is. I'm sure she'd rather watch paint dry," another added. Others joked that she'd rather be with another man than watch Donald on screen, shipping her with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "So sorry sir. My guess she is not bc she's too busy with Justin," another poster said. The fact that most people don't believe Melania could even stomach watching Donald on TV is yet another weird thing about the Trumps' relationship that's hard to ignore.
Melania Trump has been away from Donald Trump much longer than expected
For most husbands and wives, being apart from each other for a significant amount of time is usually the precursor for a divorce. But according to Melania Trump, her time away from the White House isn't another sign that her marriage to Donald Trump is on the rocks. In a January Fox News interview, she had already shared that she was going to be in the White House in a very limited capacity. She revealed that her duties as first lady would be taking a backseat to her duties as a mother, so she'd be dividing her time appropriately. "I will be in the White House," she said. "And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife." But sources didn't expect Melania to keep as much of a distance from the White House, or her husband, as she has since Donald took office.
After a month-long absence, Melania returned to the White House and joined her husband for the annual governor's reception and dinner. Donald complimented his wife for preparing the country's home for the ceremony. "She worked very hard on making sure that everything was beautiful. And she's very good at that," he said, according to CNN. Her return was a stark reminder of all the other special events Donald attended without Melania by his side, but sources explained that she simply prefers not to publicly involve herself in her husband's obligations, opting instead to advise him behind the scenes.