Kimberly Guifoyle & Matt Gaetz's Unfiltered Throwback Pic Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors
Kimberly Guilfoyle just can't escape plastic surgery speculation. Unfortunately for the former prosecutor, an unearthed throwback picture might only make those discussions louder. She and former senator Matt Gaetz, who has also looked unrecognizable in throwback pics before, are pictured holding a Donald Trump sign in a photo believed to be taken in 2020. The wholesome image is a reminder of how much their appearances changed in just a couple of years. Although many speculate those changes were due to plastic surgery, Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, felt Mother Nature could be just as likely to blame for the politicians' new faces. "In comparing the photos of Kimberly and Matt from 2020 to 2024, we see changes in the face that are very consistent with what we see in women and men of that age," Reagan exclusively told The List. "With Kimberly, it appears that she has possibly lost weight, but if you look at her face, she's showing some loss of central face fat volume, which we see with aging."
Congratulations @kimguilfoyle on becoming our next Ambassador to Greece! 🇺🇸🤍🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/GDWoEHSyqD
— Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) December 11, 2024
According to Reagan, a board-certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, Guilfoyle's lower face and neck are some of the areas that show the most significant signs of aging. Additionally, he suspects that Gaetz's current face is a product of physical aging and cosmetic intervention. "Matt, on the other hand, shows what we typically see in men and that is it appears that he's actually gained some weight. This happens as they reach a certain age in their 40s and 50s. It also appears he has Botox because he has a very arched and lowered central brow, and with a peaked arch laterally, and this is typically seen with Botox," Reagan explained.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Matt Gaetz's suspected plastic surgery was on full display at the RNC
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Matt Gaetz both spoke at the 2024 Republican Convention to support President Donald Trump. But when they took the stage to advocate for the MAGA leader, their suspected cosmetic work stole the show. And not in a good way, according to viewers. "Bad plastic surgery does not discriminate," one poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She has to stop those injections!! she can't possibly think this looks good," another user wrote. Speaking with the Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie also believed that Gaetz and Guilfoyle received some cosmetic help sometime before the event. He agreed that Botox was the likeliest procedure Gaetz used to enhance his looks and also didn't rule out filler for both Republicans.
In the case of Gaetz, Motykie presented an interesting theory as to why his cosmetic surgery seemed so overt at the RNC. Gaetz possibly made an error Motykie has seen other clients make when getting ready for a special event, which cost the politician the admiration he might have been hoping for. "A common mistake that some of these people make is to think, 'Oh, I want to look great for the RNC,' and then they go and get Botox or filler a week or two before,'" he said. "The problem is it doesn't always settle in time, meaning that they can look poufy or overdone at the convention — but more natural two weeks later." Similarly, a cosmetic dermatologist felt that Botox placement was how Gaetz achieved his Spock-inspired RNC look.