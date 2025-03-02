Kimberly Guifoyle & Matt Gaetz's Unfiltered Throwback Pic Isn't Helping Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Matt Gaetz both spoke at the 2024 Republican Convention to support President Donald Trump. But when they took the stage to advocate for the MAGA leader, their suspected cosmetic work stole the show. And not in a good way, according to viewers. "Bad plastic surgery does not discriminate," one poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She has to stop those injections!! she can't possibly think this looks good," another user wrote. Speaking with the Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie also believed that Gaetz and Guilfoyle received some cosmetic help sometime before the event. He agreed that Botox was the likeliest procedure Gaetz used to enhance his looks and also didn't rule out filler for both Republicans.

Advertisement

In the case of Gaetz, Motykie presented an interesting theory as to why his cosmetic surgery seemed so overt at the RNC. Gaetz possibly made an error Motykie has seen other clients make when getting ready for a special event, which cost the politician the admiration he might have been hoping for. "A common mistake that some of these people make is to think, 'Oh, I want to look great for the RNC,' and then they go and get Botox or filler a week or two before,'" he said. "The problem is it doesn't always settle in time, meaning that they can look poufy or overdone at the convention — but more natural two weeks later." Similarly, a cosmetic dermatologist felt that Botox placement was how Gaetz achieved his Spock-inspired RNC look.

Advertisement