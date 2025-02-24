JD Vance's Strange Pants At CPAC Make His Eyeliner Controversy Look Like Child's Play

In all fairness, Vice President JD Vance's appearance at CPAC came right on the heels of a week of hard work in Europe, followed by a quick jaunt over to San Diego to attend a friend's wedding, so he was understandably a bit tired. Still, he's probably wishing he'd been more careful choosing his outfit for the big conservative event. If Vance had just taken a moment to sit down on his bed before leaving the house, he might have noticed his exposed legs and reached for another pair of slacks. Now, the "Tiny Pants" jokes could rival even the most brutal nicknames Elon Musk has been given ("Space Karen," anyone?).

The style fail was also unfortunate in light of his message. As seen on X, Vance advised the men in the crowd to embrace their natural masculinity: "[D]on't allow this broken culture to send you a message that you're a bad person because you're a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends." Setting aside the wildly offensive, and completely outdated, "real guys like to drink beer and tell raunchy stories" narrative, imagine the reaction the former Ohio senator would have received if he'd shown up at an average red-blooded American bar wearing that outfit.

Those Budweiser-drinking manly-men would probably have cracked a few jokes about the guy in capris and guyliner. Either way, we just hope the vice president watched the CPAC footage on YouTube afterwards and immediately tossed his pants into the donation pile.

