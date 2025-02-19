5 Times JD Vance Sent Eyeliner Rumors Into Overdrive

Throughout the 2024 run for the White House and even beyond his inauguration, Vice President JD Vance has been at the center of some controversy. Vance has also been at the center of quite a few rumors, but one has persisted unanswered throughout: Is he wearing eyeliner? The former Ohio senator and "Hillbilly Elegy" author has raised eyebrows with his deep, dark lashes that boldly accentuate his surprisingly blue eyes time and time again.

While Vance himself has not commented on it, many social media users can't help but weigh in on his guyliner style. Many comedians and actors have turned to using thick, dark eyeliner as their go-to hook when doing impressions of Vance on TV and in TikTok sketches — including Haley Joel Osment's brilliant Vance parody on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — and makeup enthusiasts have repeatedly gotten into debates about whether or not he's rocking makeup.

It should be noted that there's absolutely no judgement here regarding his possible use of eyeliner. Instead, there's a bit of judgement about the way he potentially applies his rumored eyeliner, in that sometimes it seems Vance goes overboard and ends up in full-blown emo-punk territory — just not as cool as that sounds.

