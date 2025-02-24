New Book Claims Trump & Elon Musk's Relationship Wasn't Bromance At First Sight
President Donald Trump has shown time and time again that Elon Musk's love for him is unrequited. The president's slip-up with the Tesla CEO's name told us everything we need to know about Trump and Musk's bromance, but new revelations about Trump's opinions of Musk are even more evidence that the tech billionaire should get out while he can. In the book "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," author Michael Wolff tells of the moment when Trump was turned off by Musk's bizarre behavior on the campaign trail.
According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Daily Beast, Trump was "bewildered" at the sight of Musk's infamous celebratory dance around the stage at a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — just one of the times Musk was even weirder than Trump's running mate, now-Vice President JD Vance. After Musk bounced around in his black MAGA hat and untucked T-shirt, parading his gut in front of an audience of Trump supporters, the Republican president reportedly said, "What the f— is wrong with this guy? And why doesn't his shirt fit?"
Trump reacted to Wolff's book on Truth Social, calling the author "FAKE NEWS, a total LOSER," adding, "No one should waste their time or money in buying this boring and obviously fictitious book!" However, Trump made one admission in his rant about Wolff, which could be a sign that his comments about Musk were true.
Trump may have accidentally revealed that some of Wolff's findings are true
For most of his lengthy tirade over Michael Wolff's book, Donald Trump asserted that Wolff's writings are false. "He called me many times trying to set up a meeting, but I never called him back because I didn't want to give him the credibility of an interview," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president also said that parts of his administration were called, but they likewise did not respond to Wolff's requests to chat. However, he admitted that he believed Wolff was able to reach some people in his inner circle.
"I assume, however, he was able to speak to a small number of people, but not meaningfully," Trump continued. If that's true, it means there is a chance that Wolff spoke to a credible source about the rally moment with Elon Musk. Once Musk reads what his buddy said about him, who knows what will happen to their friendship — but we can guess that Musk and Trump's bromance may be going down in flames quicker than we thought.