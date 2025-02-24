New Book Claims Trump & Elon Musk's Relationship Wasn't Bromance At First Sight

President Donald Trump has shown time and time again that Elon Musk's love for him is unrequited. The president's slip-up with the Tesla CEO's name told us everything we need to know about Trump and Musk's bromance, but new revelations about Trump's opinions of Musk are even more evidence that the tech billionaire should get out while he can. In the book "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," author Michael Wolff tells of the moment when Trump was turned off by Musk's bizarre behavior on the campaign trail.

According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by The Daily Beast, Trump was "bewildered" at the sight of Musk's infamous celebratory dance around the stage at a 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — just one of the times Musk was even weirder than Trump's running mate, now-Vice President JD Vance. After Musk bounced around in his black MAGA hat and untucked T-shirt, parading his gut in front of an audience of Trump supporters, the Republican president reportedly said, "What the f— is wrong with this guy? And why doesn't his shirt fit?"

Trump reacted to Wolff's book on Truth Social, calling the author "FAKE NEWS, a total LOSER," adding, "No one should waste their time or money in buying this boring and obviously fictitious book!" However, Trump made one admission in his rant about Wolff, which could be a sign that his comments about Musk were true.

