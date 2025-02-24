Meet Trump FBI Deputy Director Appointee Dan Bongino's Wife & Kids

Donald Trump has added another interesting figure to his ever-growing and ever-controversial administration. So far, Trump's cabinet has been comprised of folks who are sure to inflate his overblown ego, and this latest appointment likely won't be too different. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on February 23 to announce Dan Bongino as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The right-wing media personality isn't new to the public eye. Some folks may know him from "The Dan Bongino Show," his radio show and podcast. Yet, now that he's been given a position that will affect the country, folks want to know a bit more about who Bongino is when he's not in his host chair. Luckily, we've got a few details about his wife and kids.

Bongino, a Queens, New York native, revealed that he met his wife Paula Bongino on a blind date. During a Q&A on his show, he explained that he was set up through a friend of his cousin. "I Drove Paula crazy on the blind date," he revealed, hinting that he was intoxicated by noting that he'd had "a few adult sodas..." Evidently Paula, who is originally from Colombia, forgave him for his apparently poor first impression. In August 2024, Paula took to her Instagram to celebrate her anniversary with her husband with a photo from their wedding day. "We are 21 years old today. What a beautiful life we've built. Happy Anniversary. I love you," she wrote in the caption.