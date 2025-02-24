Meet Trump FBI Deputy Director Appointee Dan Bongino's Wife & Kids
Donald Trump has added another interesting figure to his ever-growing and ever-controversial administration. So far, Trump's cabinet has been comprised of folks who are sure to inflate his overblown ego, and this latest appointment likely won't be too different. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on February 23 to announce Dan Bongino as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The right-wing media personality isn't new to the public eye. Some folks may know him from "The Dan Bongino Show," his radio show and podcast. Yet, now that he's been given a position that will affect the country, folks want to know a bit more about who Bongino is when he's not in his host chair. Luckily, we've got a few details about his wife and kids.
Bongino, a Queens, New York native, revealed that he met his wife Paula Bongino on a blind date. During a Q&A on his show, he explained that he was set up through a friend of his cousin. "I Drove Paula crazy on the blind date," he revealed, hinting that he was intoxicated by noting that he'd had "a few adult sodas..." Evidently Paula, who is originally from Colombia, forgave him for his apparently poor first impression. In August 2024, Paula took to her Instagram to celebrate her anniversary with her husband with a photo from their wedding day. "We are 21 years old today. What a beautiful life we've built. Happy Anniversary. I love you," she wrote in the caption.
Dan Bongino has 2 children
Paula Bongino often shares the "beautiful life [she's] built" with Dan Bongino on social media. And, one of the most important parts of that life is clearly their two children, 21-year-old Isabel and 13-year-old Amelia. Before shifting to the world of conservative podcasting, Bongino was a Secret Service agent. Yet, his hosting career seemingly interests his kids, since Isabel is following in his podcasting footsteps. While Bongino's Instagram is mostly full of content from his podcast, in 2023, he posted a photo of his older daughter and wrote, "My daughter wanted to make an appearance on my Instagram. So, of course, I obliged."
The announcement of Bongino's new role comes just days after Trump's pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, was sworn in. Patel seems even more obsessed with Trump than Elon Musk is. And, since back in 2018, Bongino said, "My entire life right now is about owning the libs," it's safe to assume that he, too, will be more than happy to follow Trump's orders, per The Guardian. In his Truth Social post, Trump made it clear that he's happy to have Dan taking on his new role in the administration. "Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice," Trump wrote, adding, "Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel" (via Barron's).