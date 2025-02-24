What Joy Reid Looks Like Makeup-Free
Joy Reid is a familiar face to MSNBC viewers. She's known for speaking out against Donald Trump as well as commentators who've complimented him. Reid has hosted multiple shows for the network, including "The ReidOut." Reid is not among the richest TV news anchors, but is doing pretty well for herself with a net worth of $4 million (via Celebrity New Worth). During her career, Reid has also become known for her variety of hairstyles and makeup looks, from lengthy lashes and bright teal liner to a smoky eye paired with a bold red lip. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid upped her makeup skills with online tutorials so she could get a TV-ready look from home.
Reid is happy to show her natural face, though. In a June 2021 Facebook post, Reid appeared makeup free as she got ready to take a vacation. Fans were full of praise. "It [is] very refreshing in this day of over filtered and photoshopped celebrities that you show up bare faced and 'unbelished,'" commented one. "It's very natural and brave."
Reid's frequently gone makeup-free in Instagram videos when she candidly explains political issues. In mid-February, she switched gears a bit when she enthusiastically announced that "The ReidOut" won two NAACP Image Awards. Reid's natural face glowed with excitement as she revealed that one of her books, "Medgar and Myrlie," was also a NAACP Image Award winner. The announcement ended up being a bit bittersweet, however, since MSNBC decided "The ReidOut" would conclude its five-year run that same month.
Natural hair is important to Reid
During her stint on MSNBC, Joy Reid made an effort to showcase natural hairstyles on TV. She was motivated after experiencing extensive hair damage. "My hair was completely falling out," she explained to Black Enterprise. "It was damaged, people were putting so much heat sometimes I would see steam coming up." Three years before her 2021 makeup-free photo, Reid had gotten a braided style for her off-camera life, and she decided to transition the look to TV. After garnering compliments from her audience in 2018, Reid repeated this same strategy in 2021. She shared a selfie on Instagram from an August 2021 episode of "The ReidOut," pairing her braids with black liner and mascara, a dusting of eyeshadow, and glossy lips.
In June 2024, Reid showcased her natural texture when she revealed a close-cropped hairstyle that was dyed blond. "It's #HairFreeSummer everybody!" she proclaimed on Instagram. In a follow-up post, Reid noted the positive reception her new look received on social media. As further evidence of its success, Reid has kept this effortlessly manageable haircut for over a year and a half.
Beyond her natural hair and makeup-free looks, Reid has also shown her fans a partial makeup look. In a 2024 TikTok video, Reid appeared with black-lined eyes, bold brows, and flawless skin as she made funny faces at the camera. "Was feeling cute ... (and this is after I took my lashes off!)" Reid captioned the video, praising Barbie Lee's makeup products.