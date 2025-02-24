What Joy Reid Looks Like Makeup-Free

Joy Reid is a familiar face to MSNBC viewers. She's known for speaking out against Donald Trump as well as commentators who've complimented him. Reid has hosted multiple shows for the network, including "The ReidOut." Reid is not among the richest TV news anchors, but is doing pretty well for herself with a net worth of $4 million (via Celebrity New Worth). During her career, Reid has also become known for her variety of hairstyles and makeup looks, from lengthy lashes and bright teal liner to a smoky eye paired with a bold red lip. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid upped her makeup skills with online tutorials so she could get a TV-ready look from home.

Advertisement

Reid is happy to show her natural face, though. In a June 2021 Facebook post, Reid appeared makeup free as she got ready to take a vacation. Fans were full of praise. "It [is] very refreshing in this day of over filtered and photoshopped celebrities that you show up bare faced and 'unbelished,'" commented one. "It's very natural and brave."

Reid's frequently gone makeup-free in Instagram videos when she candidly explains political issues. In mid-February, she switched gears a bit when she enthusiastically announced that "The ReidOut" won two NAACP Image Awards. Reid's natural face glowed with excitement as she revealed that one of her books, "Medgar and Myrlie," was also a NAACP Image Award winner. The announcement ended up being a bit bittersweet, however, since MSNBC decided "The ReidOut" would conclude its five-year run that same month.

Advertisement