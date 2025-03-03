What To Know About Kamala Harris' Hollywood Endeavors

After her run for the White House ended in defeat, former vice president Kamala Harris is heading to Hollywood for the next chapter in her career. The veteran politician clearly has her sights set on entertainment or media in some capacity as she now has official talent representation. Harris has signed with Creative Artists Agency, also known as CAA, as the agency announced in an Instagram post in February. So what exactly are Harris' ambitions in her post-campaign life, and how will the agency help?

"CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service," CAA announced, adding that they plan to represent Harris "in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing." So while those fields are her most likely avenues for future endeavors, she could still explore working with Netflix or other streaming services on TV or film projects in the future.

Harris is actually re-signing with CAA, as the agency previously represented her before she was tapped to be vice president and was serving as a senator. Harris is also in good company, politically speaking, at the agency. In early February, CAA announced that former president Joe Biden had signed with them, and they've represented Barack and Michelle Obama for several years. Additionally, CAA's co-chairmen — Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd, and Kevin Huvane — were all prominent supporters and backers of both Biden and Harris' reelection efforts.

