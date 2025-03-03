What To Know About Kamala Harris' Hollywood Endeavors
After her run for the White House ended in defeat, former vice president Kamala Harris is heading to Hollywood for the next chapter in her career. The veteran politician clearly has her sights set on entertainment or media in some capacity as she now has official talent representation. Harris has signed with Creative Artists Agency, also known as CAA, as the agency announced in an Instagram post in February. So what exactly are Harris' ambitions in her post-campaign life, and how will the agency help?
"CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service," CAA announced, adding that they plan to represent Harris "in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing." So while those fields are her most likely avenues for future endeavors, she could still explore working with Netflix or other streaming services on TV or film projects in the future.
Harris is actually re-signing with CAA, as the agency previously represented her before she was tapped to be vice president and was serving as a senator. Harris is also in good company, politically speaking, at the agency. In early February, CAA announced that former president Joe Biden had signed with them, and they've represented Barack and Michelle Obama for several years. Additionally, CAA's co-chairmen — Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd, and Kevin Huvane — were all prominent supporters and backers of both Biden and Harris' reelection efforts.
Kamala Harris is still figuring out her next steps
After Kamala Harris' crushing loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, the long-time political power player found herself without a job, marking the first time in two decades in which she wasn't working in government. Almost immediately, commentators began predicting what her next move might be as she navigates uncertain waters — with many suggesting she should write a tell-all book about her painful election loss — a topic about which she clearly has a lot of feelings and thoughts.
Signing on with CAA signals that she's likely looking to spend some time in the private sector before even considering a return to full-time politics. It also suggests that Harris will be splitting her time between Los Angeles, where CAA is based, and New York City, where her husband, Doug Emhoff, just got hired as a partner at the prestigious Big Apple law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Some feel her best course of action — and one that best fits her busy schedule — is penning a new memoir.
Harris has already written three books, beginning with her 2009 book "Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer," followed by her 2019 memoir "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," and a 2019 illustrated children's book, "Superheros Are Everywhere."
Harris's former communications director, Ashley Etienne, spoke with NBC News in January and expressed her hope that Harris will write another book. "The vice president is a historic figure with an incredible story to tell," Etienne shared. "People love her ... And I can imagine they're desperate for her to pull back the curtain on her groundbreaking journey from a child of immigrants to commanding the mantle of the most powerful country in the world."