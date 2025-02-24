Meet Lester Holt's Wife Carol & Their Two Sons

Television mainstay Lester Holt's net worth helps him afford a comfortable life with his wife, Carol Hagen, and their two kids, Stefan and Cameron. Let's dive into what the news anchor's life looks like at home.

Lester and Carol met back in 1980 when he was still a radio anchor for KCBS, and she worked as a flight attendant. The two were married in 1982, and the rest, as they say, is history. After city-hopping for a few years wherever Lester's career would take him, from New York to California, they eventually landed in Chicago where they started their family.

Stefan Holt was born in 1987 and was so influenced by his dad's work throughout his life that he decided he wanted a taste of the teleprompter for himself. He attended Pepperdine as an undergrad, double-majoring in political science and broadcast journalism, and has since gone on to anchor at WMAQ-TV and NBC 5 News. Cameron, born in 1990, ventured down a different route. After attending Stanford University, he found a career for himself in finance. Lester revealed during an interview with New York Family Magazine in 2019 that, after he did an internship, he deduced that journalists "work too hard," and the field was not for him. Hey, he's not wrong.

