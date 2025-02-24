Meghan Markle's Reported Attempt At Princess Diana Tribute Did Not Go Over Well

It's true that Meghan Markle has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style before. So we could see Meghan wearing it as a tribute to Diana, who is, after all, her late mother-in-law. But as far as the Northwestern sweatshirt goes, it could be a simple coincidence. Meghan went to Northwestern, graduating with a double major in international studies and theater in 2003.

Diana was gifted the sweatshirt during a visit to the Chicago area in June 1996. She was there to support breast cancer research, and she got a tour of Northwestern as a part of her trip. She was seen wearing the oversized Northwestern sweatshirt with white bike shorts; Diana was known for her sporty styling when she wasn't at high-end events. Along with her Northwestern sweatshirt, she was also seen in a Harvard sweatshirt and a Virgin Atlantic one going to and from the gym. So if Meghan's ever spotted wearing either of those, there's going to be a lot more fuel to the fire that she's intentionally dressing like Diana.

Meghan's Instagram Story highlighting her Diana twinning moment comes amidst the delay for her Netflix series; the trailer for "With Love, Meghan" dropped in January, but the Los Angeles fires prompted a postponement of the show. It also comes shortly after Meghan's rebrand of her lifestyle line. It was previously called "American Riviera Orchard," but is now called "As Ever."

