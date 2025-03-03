Signs 2025 Will Be The Year HGTV's Jonathan Scott Finally Ties The Knot With Zooey Deschanel
Although Jonathan Scott proposed to Zooey Deschanel in an over-the-moon sweet fashion in August 2023, the prospect of the "New Girl" star walking down the aisle has never seemed more promising than it does in 2025. Back in December 2023, Entertainment Tonight asked the celebrity couple, who got engaged after four years of dating, if they had any of the particulars of their wedding figured out yet. In response, Scott confirmed that they knew they wanted to forgo wedding planners and decide on every little detail of their big day themselves.
Further, the happy couple also sought to make their nuptials "a wicked awesome party" above all else. Unfortunately, it seems like Deschanel and Scott never got much further than that over the course of the following year since every time an interviewer inquired about their upcoming wedding, they reasoned that they were busy and would get around to it eventually. In fact, when People asked the "Property Brothers" star for an update on their wedding plans in January 2025, he quipped in response, "I can guarantee you we have done absolutely 0% more work."
However, this time around, Scott seemed resolved to get it to ASAP, as he shared, "We've just had a lot of things going on. Maybe that'll be my New Year's resolution — we've got to get this wedding figured out." Additionally, it doesn't seem like their wedding planning will take that long anyway, since the reality TV star informed People in November 2024 that they only wanted their nearest and dearest to be in attendance, adding, "We're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding."
The celebrity couple has apparently started piecing their wedding together
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel may also be compelled to accelerate their wedding planning speed in 2025 because they have been eager to get married for the longest time. For Valentine's Day 2024, the HGTV star posted a sweet tribute video for the "500 Days of Summer" star on Instagram, in which Scott admitted to being frustrated by how much of their lives they had to spend without each other and eagerly looked forward to the day she would proudly call him her husband. While Deschanel was coy when Entertainment Tonight questioned her about their wedding plans in August 2023, the "Elf" star still acknowledged that she wanted to "dance all night, baby."
Meanwhile, HGTV's Scott revealed the one must-have for his wedding to Deschanel in a March 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview: Bagpipes to honor his Scottish roots. And based on the reality star's December 2023 E! News interview, their nuptials will be an amalgamation of the celebrity couple's personalities. Scott was relieved to be planning a wedding at a stage in his life when he wouldn't tolerate unwanted outsider input, firmly asserting, "We're not taking any pressure from anybody." The "Celebrity IOU" co-host continued, "Nobody's gonna tell us what our guest list is gonna look like. We're just gonna do things the way we want to do things because it's about each other."
