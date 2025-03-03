Signs 2025 Will Be The Year HGTV's Jonathan Scott Finally Ties The Knot With Zooey Deschanel

Although Jonathan Scott proposed to Zooey Deschanel in an over-the-moon sweet fashion in August 2023, the prospect of the "New Girl" star walking down the aisle has never seemed more promising than it does in 2025. Back in December 2023, Entertainment Tonight asked the celebrity couple, who got engaged after four years of dating, if they had any of the particulars of their wedding figured out yet. In response, Scott confirmed that they knew they wanted to forgo wedding planners and decide on every little detail of their big day themselves.

Advertisement

Further, the happy couple also sought to make their nuptials "a wicked awesome party" above all else. Unfortunately, it seems like Deschanel and Scott never got much further than that over the course of the following year since every time an interviewer inquired about their upcoming wedding, they reasoned that they were busy and would get around to it eventually. In fact, when People asked the "Property Brothers" star for an update on their wedding plans in January 2025, he quipped in response, "I can guarantee you we have done absolutely 0% more work."

However, this time around, Scott seemed resolved to get it to ASAP, as he shared, "We've just had a lot of things going on. Maybe that'll be my New Year's resolution — we've got to get this wedding figured out." Additionally, it doesn't seem like their wedding planning will take that long anyway, since the reality TV star informed People in November 2024 that they only wanted their nearest and dearest to be in attendance, adding, "We're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding."

Advertisement