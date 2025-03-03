Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Looks Wildly Different In Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

As a former district attorney, Jeanine Pirro might not like it, but we hope she can appreciate the fact that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole is relying on evidence to make his claims. Dr. Niccole exclusively explained to The List that, "I also believe you can see the scars in front of her ears, and her sideburns are elevated." He went on to add that "she also has scars in front of her hairline above her ear, which is also an indication of a facelift." But he at least paid her the compliment that, "Again, she looks at least 10 years younger because of this."

Pirro also shared a picture on Facebook of her younger self as she posed with late Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. In the desaturated color photo, the young Pirro is wearing a white dress with a thin necklace of pearls along with a pendant as she smiles next to Kissinger, who is wearing a tuxedo. No date or reasons for the photo were given, but plenty of users in the comments were happy to compliment Pirro on her youthful beauty. But one user in particular wanted to make sure Pirro knows she's still got it, with or without plastic surgery, and wrote, "Pardon me for saying so Judge, but you are even hotter today than you were then!" We'll consider it a compliment to both Pirro and her (rumored) doctor.

