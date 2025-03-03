Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Looks Wildly Different In Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
In a case of self-incrimination, ardent Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro shared a photo to her Facebook account that reminded the world just how different her face looked before her rumored plastic surgery. As the former assistant district attorney and the first female district attorney for Westchester County in the state of New York, Pirro captioned the image by writing, "#Throwback to my DA days." But if there's one thing the black and white photograph proves, it's that the younger Pirro looked much, much different than how she looks now.
To get to the bottom of Pirro's present day appearance, and whether or not it is the result of plastic surgery, The List got an exclusive expert opinion from Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole, who is the founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Niccole said, "Judge Jeanine looks amazing, but there is no question she's had facial reconstruction. Even though she looks great you can tell in her cheeks where there are some slight streaks add minor irregularities which are indicative of a facelift." He added, "There is also a strong possibility that she had upper eyelid surgery because at her age, her upper eyelids are too perfect." What we do know is that, given how much Pirro is worth, she can certainly afford all of it.
Our expert believes there are scars from her surgery
As a former district attorney, Jeanine Pirro might not like it, but we hope she can appreciate the fact that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole is relying on evidence to make his claims. Dr. Niccole exclusively explained to The List that, "I also believe you can see the scars in front of her ears, and her sideburns are elevated." He went on to add that "she also has scars in front of her hairline above her ear, which is also an indication of a facelift." But he at least paid her the compliment that, "Again, she looks at least 10 years younger because of this."
Pirro also shared a picture on Facebook of her younger self as she posed with late Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. In the desaturated color photo, the young Pirro is wearing a white dress with a thin necklace of pearls along with a pendant as she smiles next to Kissinger, who is wearing a tuxedo. No date or reasons for the photo were given, but plenty of users in the comments were happy to compliment Pirro on her youthful beauty. But one user in particular wanted to make sure Pirro knows she's still got it, with or without plastic surgery, and wrote, "Pardon me for saying so Judge, but you are even hotter today than you were then!" We'll consider it a compliment to both Pirro and her (rumored) doctor.