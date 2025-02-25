Trump's Bruised Up Hand Is Causing A Stir & Everyone Has The Same Question
A man's hands can tell you a lot about him, and somehow, Donald Trump's never seem to be saying anything good. Several photographs of America's commander-in-chief are going viral on social media, and everyone is wondering: Is Donald Trump ill? It's not just the giant bruise on his right hand or the uneven skin tone on both hands — it's also his nails. And as you probably know, nails reveal a lot about a person's health.
In Trump's case, there is clear discoloration, with some nails having a dull or slightly yellowish appearance. There are also visible ridges running from the cuticle to the tip, which Cleveland Clinic says could indicate deficiencies in key nutrients, dehydration, or more seriously, thyroid disease. Given Trump's legendary love affair with fast food and preference for Diet Coke over water, it's not a far-fetched theory.
Worse still, his knuckles and joints look stiff and swollen, which could be an indicator of another issue, like arthritis, according to Medical News Today. While it would be almost impossible to accurately diagnose President Trump based on a photo, that hasn't stopped the pictures from going viral online. Some social media users have even gone full stealth mode, digging up more interesting photos and facts.
X users claim these pictures prove Donald Trump is hiding a serious medical issue
It's one thing to have a one-off bruise or a temporary injury, but one X user posted two photos dated August 2020 and December 2024 showing Trump with the same bruise on the same hand. "Is Trump hiding a medical condition? Is this why he wouldn't release his medical records?" he asked. Another X user had a more ominous opinion, pointing out that Queen Elizabeth had similar bruising on her hands during the last week of her life.
However, several other users believe that the recurrence of the bruising isn't a health issue and is just the result of intravenous (IV) injections. "It appears to be an IV bruise and it happens a lot to Trump. There are a lot of pics with bandages and bruises. You would think our press would be inquiring about his health," @MiMagaWatch said. Unfortunately, the drama over Trump's medical records exists specifically because he has gone to great lengths to ensure that the media and public don't know anything about his health.