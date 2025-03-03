4 Times Donald Trump Was Caught Lying About His Height

The great debate over President Donald Trump's actual height is far from over. He has long claimed to be 6-foot-3-inches, but photo comparisons and hearsay have claimed otherwise. That being said, it is also crucial to consider that as we age, height decreases as well. According to Ventura Orthopedics, "Men can gradually lose an inch between the ages of 30 to 70 ... After the age of 80, it is possible to lose another inch regardless of gender." Based on that, it's believable that Trump was 6'3" at one point in his life; however, as he approaches his 79th birthday in June 2025, he might be a bit too small to still be making that claim.

Several observers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to catch Donald Trump in the act. One user wrote, "Gavin Newsom, towering over Donald Trump who was wearing height-increasing boots, has no problems receiving a kiss from Melania Trump ... Talk about emasculating," along with a video of the Governor of California (who, according to his IMDb, stands at 6'3") looming over the president.

Many have turned to context clues to solve the height mystery. His youngest son, Barron, has Google reporting him to be anywhere from 6'7" to 6'9". There looks to be a significant gap between Donald and Barron, leading people to believe that his actual height currently sits below 6 feet. Let's dive into some other times Donald Trump has been caught red-handed lying about how tall he is.

