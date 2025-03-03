4 Times Donald Trump Was Caught Lying About His Height
The great debate over President Donald Trump's actual height is far from over. He has long claimed to be 6-foot-3-inches, but photo comparisons and hearsay have claimed otherwise. That being said, it is also crucial to consider that as we age, height decreases as well. According to Ventura Orthopedics, "Men can gradually lose an inch between the ages of 30 to 70 ... After the age of 80, it is possible to lose another inch regardless of gender." Based on that, it's believable that Trump was 6'3" at one point in his life; however, as he approaches his 79th birthday in June 2025, he might be a bit too small to still be making that claim.
Several observers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to catch Donald Trump in the act. One user wrote, "Gavin Newsom, towering over Donald Trump who was wearing height-increasing boots, has no problems receiving a kiss from Melania Trump ... Talk about emasculating," along with a video of the Governor of California (who, according to his IMDb, stands at 6'3") looming over the president.
Many have turned to context clues to solve the height mystery. His youngest son, Barron, has Google reporting him to be anywhere from 6'7" to 6'9". There looks to be a significant gap between Donald and Barron, leading people to believe that his actual height currently sits below 6 feet. Let's dive into some other times Donald Trump has been caught red-handed lying about how tall he is.
Different arrest records list different heights
A breach in the case of Donald Trump's actual height came when he was behind bars. In April 2023, Trump was arrested in New York for falsifying business records which led to his indictment, and sources revealed to Mediaite that the sitting President claimed to be 6'2" and 240 pounds. Seems pretty normal, until you consider his August 2023 arrest in Georgia.
Trump surrendered himself and was booked at the Fulton County Jail after he was alleged to have overturned the state's outcome of the Presidential election in 2020. He told the officers there that he stood at 6'3" and 215 pounds, meaning that he had lost 25 pounds and gained an inch in a matter of months. Not only that, but those measurements mean his physique would mirror those of athletes like football player Lamar Jackson, basketball player Eric Gordon, and baseball player Cameron Maybin. One X user even went so far as to point out that "Trump claims to be 1 [inch] taller than Trudeau and the same weight as Tom Brady," referring to some attached side-by-side images that don't help Trump's case.
JD Vance and Elon Musk have him beat, even though they're 6'2
Donald Trump has been spending a lot quality time with Vice President JD Vance and his BFF, Elon Musk. Though there was a stint when Google only credited Vance as being 5'7", it has since been revealed — per Intelligencer — that the VP is, in fact, 6'2". Musk also stands at 6'2", meaning that Trump stands a solid inch taller than the men he holds dearest ... or does it?
In a Tweet posted to X, one user uploaded a photo of the three men standing around each other, in which Vance and Musk visibly have height on Trump, "So Elon Musk is 6'2 the same as JD Vance, so how can Donald Trump be 6'3 as he claims? I'm calling it 5'11 at best even with his lifts in," the user wrote. Many have been claiming that Trump has been wearing lifts, or elevator shoes, for years now in attempts to match the height he claims to be. During his assassination attempt back in July 2024, there was a video taken where the Secret Service tackles the President to get him out of harm's way, knocking his shoes off in the process. Trump repeated, "Let me get my shoes," several times in the video, with many thinking that was due to him not wanting his actual height revealed.
If Prince William and Donald Trump went back-to-back, the winner would be obvious
The most crucial part of the history between England and the United States for Donald Trump is not the Revolutionary War, but whether or not he is taller than Prince William. See, the Prince of Wales also stands at 6'3", but every time the two have been seen together, the picture tells a different tale.
In December of 2024, a little over a year after Trump's arrest recorded him as 6'3", he flew out to Paris to meet with Prince William at the Notre Dame Cathedral for its re-opening after the 2019 fire. Photos and videos of the two of them greeting each other and standing side-by-side emerged, and let's just say one of them is fibbing. One user took to X to express their confusion, uploading a photo where it appears the top of Trump's head reaches Prince William's eyeline, writing, "Both Trump and Prince William are listed at 6'3 ... Why is William towering over him?" Well, your guess is probably as good as ours.
Which president is taller, Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
Okay, how is it that all of these men are somehow 6 feet and above? That question may never get answered, but the question of who is taller between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has a more obvious answer. If you've assumed that the former President is also 6'3", we certainly wouldn't blame you, but Biden is reported to be 6". Subsequently, evidence once again points to Trump being somewhere in the upper 5-foot range.
Back in January 2025, the two men met at the White House to uphold the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power (that we all know Trump is so fond of), and a photo of them standing side-by-side sparked debate on social media. Though Biden certainly wasn't towering over Trump, it's obvious he has a few inches on the guy. One X user wrote, "How can this be Biden?? Biden is 6".0' tall ... Trump is 6".3' tall," along with the corresponding photo. Another expressed, "Joe Biden's a solid 6'0", while Trump's been loudly claiming he's 6'3" for years. But today, side by side, the truth stands taller — literally. He's actually SHORTER than President Biden. Yet another lie bites the dust! The guy can't tell the truth about anything."