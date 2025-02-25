Prince William's Former Aide Takes Shot At Harry And Meghan That's So Subtle You Probably Missed It

Prince William's relationship with his brother, Harry, has been on the rocks for some time now, with a significant wound coming from Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties and relocating to California in 2020. Now, a former aide that they both shared is coming forward with their input on the family feud.

Jason Knauf sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" for an interview on February 23, 2025. Though one would think he'd remain unbiased after having worked with both of them, the subtext points to just a hint of shade. "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but he's [William] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same," he remarked.

Knauf remained respectful, implying that struggles among families are all the more vulnerable when put on a public stage, but the implications of what he said could be taken as a poke at Harry and Meghan, who have always been outspoken when it comes to the qualms they have with the royals, several examples coming from Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare." With figures from their inner circle, past or present, publicly taking sides, it can be assumed that reconciliation for the brothers is still a long way down the road.

