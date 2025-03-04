Yellowstone Alum Kevin Costner Added Cher To His Post-Divorce Ladies Man Routine

In his decades-long career, "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner been recognized as the ultimate Hollywood ladies man. Costner didn't waste much time showing chemistry with celebrities like Hoda Kotb and Sharon Stone after his 2024 divorce, causing speculation on who he might be dating (if he's dating anyone). The actor unintentionally incited more rumors with another star in February 2025.

The "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" on February 16, 2025 was packed with several recognizable faces, from "SNL" alumni like Amy Poehler and Eddie Murphy to celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Tom Hanks. While the main focus was the show in question, some people's attention may have been directed toward Costner, who notably sat next to "Believe" singer Cher. Their seating arrangement could have been coincidental, though some fans couldn't help but notice they were beside each other after how Costner reacted to the artist two nights prior. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Costner was visibly impressed by Cher's performance at the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," so much so that he raised his hands to his head while smiling. Some X users observed Costner looked absolutely smitten during her performance.

Kevin Costner's reaction to @cher 's performance is so wholesome. He represents all of us. pic.twitter.com/GUx2nbTlF6 — Billy Chapel (@billychappel99) February 15, 2025

"Get someone who looks at you like Kevin Costner looks at Cher performing on the #SNLHomecoming #SNL50 concert special," one X user wrote. His enthusiastic expression even had some viewers questioning if they were an item. "Kevin Costner sitting next to Cher!!" another X user said. "After the way he was looking at her while she was performing I thought they were together." Considering how entranced he was by Cher, one might wonder if Costner wished they were something more.