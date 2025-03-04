Tragic Moments In The Life Of Patrick Schwarzenegger

As one of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids, it's easy to believe Patrick Schwarzenegger has barely had to lift a finger to live the lavish lifestyle he enjoys today. But growing up in one of the world's most famous families hasn't been all red carpets and champagne. Patrick told Vanity Fair in February he related to his "The White Lotus" character Saxon Ratliff because he too felt the pressure of growing up in a affluent family. "He worked under his father; he was always trying to make a name for himself, make a path for himself, was constantly vying for his dad's attention and acceptance and approval," he said. "I wouldn't say they're directly the same as mine, but there are definitely elements of it that I could draw upon."

Patrick also opened up about his struggle to find his own success as the son of two big celebrities. "There are people who'll say I only got ['The White Lotus'] role because of who my dad is. They're not seeing that I've had 10 years of acting classes ... worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions," he told The Times in February. "Of course, it's frustrating and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, I wish I didn't have my last name," the California native said. But from sudden deaths to family heartbreaks, nepo baby accusations are far from the worst tragedy Patrick has faced.