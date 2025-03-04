Signs Kristi Noem & Her Husband Bryon Are Headed For Divorce

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, reportedly met in high school, and they've been married since 1992. "Bryon often says the best decision he ever made was marrying Kristi," the South Dakota governor's website proclaimed during Kristi's tenure (via Heavy). In addition to having three kids and four grandkids, the Noems have supported each other professionally, owning multiple businesses together.

On one hand, their love appears to be going strong. In May 2024, in honor of their 32nd anniversary, the couple touted their mutual admiration on social media. "I love you Bryon," Kristi posted on Instagram, along with a carousel of photos. "Thank you for making me a wife, mother, grandmother, and living a life full of adventure with me!" On Facebook, Bryon expressed similar sentiments, writing: "Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It's been a heckuva ride and I'm so glad to have been on it with you. I love you Dear!"

In addition to milestones, Kristi's also credited Bryon for his commitment during the twists and turns of her political career. "Bryon has been our family's anchor. He can be the funny guy, but also a serious motivator," she explained in a 2018 Facebook post. However, spite these loved-up declarations, some believe the Noems' relationship is in trouble. They point to persistent affair rumors, separations due to Kristi's political roles, and the Noem's changing social media presence as evidence of their claims. Let's take a look.

