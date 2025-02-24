Kristi Noem Butchers Barbiecore In Puffy Pink Dress (& We Actually Miss Her Cowboy Cosplay)
Kristi Noem is back in the public eye with another controversy, but luckily, this time, it doesn't involve animal abuse or drama with Reba McEntire. However, it will make you cringe just as much as Noem's other painfully awkward moments. Noem's major faux pas this time is fashion-related. The Homeland Security secretary tried her hand at the popular fashion trend, Barbiecore, and, well, she didn't quite stick the landing.
Of course, Noem is hardly the first celebrity to attempt Barbiecore, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, trying the look. Noem wore a puffy pink ensemble during her date night at the White House with her gorgeous husband, Byron Noem. Kristi posted photos on her Instagram story and in-feed of the big night, thanking President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump "for bringing America's Governors together."
While Kristi's hot pink dress is so bright that someone could land a plane on it, it's giving more Weird Barbie vibes than regular Barbie ones. The puffiness adds an unwanted air of mystery: What is she hiding under there? Gretchen Wieners's hair may be full of secrets, but so is Kristi's dress.
Her outfit choice may be in response to online trolls
This butchered Barbiecore look is reminiscent of Kristi Noem's cowboy cosplay in that they both fell flat. The former governor of South Dakota appeared on "Meet the Press" wearing a cowboy hat, which didn't reflect the professionalism you would expect for such a high-profile event. Her Barbiecore ensemble drew similar side eyes.
As per her custom, Noem's Barbiecore getup included her long, wavy hair and prominent eye makeup. Surprisingly, this outfit received some love on social media, with fans calling her "pretty in pink" and classy on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, this all-pink look could have been Noem's response to her online trolls. Many online users have started calling Noem variations of Barbie, such as "ICE Barbie," "Deportation Barbie," and "Border Patrol Barbie," in reaction to her hard stance on border security. It's unclear if Noem is clapping back to these nicknames by dressing up as an actual Barbie, but at least she's taking the negativity in stride.