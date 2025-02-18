Barron Trump's Lowkey Behavior Is Causing A Commotion At NYU

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is undoubtedly the man to watch on the New York University campus. Between starting his own business with some friends or helping his dad attract Gen Z voters, the presidential son has been a busy bee since he started school in September 2024. However, it seems Barron is attracting more attention for what he hasn't done, and for what his peers don't know about him.

Advertisement

We know that Barron has it in him to be quite the charmer. Be that as it may, it seems he's cooled his jets at school, and tries to avoid attention in his university life. Per the former NYU College Republicans of America chapter president, Kaya Walker, Barron remains a mystery to his fellow classmates and passersby at the school. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," she told Vanity Fair in an article published on February 12, 2025. "He goes to class, he goes home."

His famous presence is still felt, however, regardless of how much he wishes it not to be. In light of her comments regarding his campus presence, Walker resigned from her role on February 16, 2025, citing the chapter's belief that what she said was improper.

Advertisement