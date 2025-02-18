Barron Trump's Lowkey Behavior Is Causing A Commotion At NYU
President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is undoubtedly the man to watch on the New York University campus. Between starting his own business with some friends or helping his dad attract Gen Z voters, the presidential son has been a busy bee since he started school in September 2024. However, it seems Barron is attracting more attention for what he hasn't done, and for what his peers don't know about him.
We know that Barron has it in him to be quite the charmer. Be that as it may, it seems he's cooled his jets at school, and tries to avoid attention in his university life. Per the former NYU College Republicans of America chapter president, Kaya Walker, Barron remains a mystery to his fellow classmates and passersby at the school. "He's sort of like an oddity on campus," she told Vanity Fair in an article published on February 12, 2025. "He goes to class, he goes home."
His famous presence is still felt, however, regardless of how much he wishes it not to be. In light of her comments regarding his campus presence, Walker resigned from her role on February 16, 2025, citing the chapter's belief that what she said was improper.
Barron can't escape the attention
"Our goal is to reaffirm CRA's dedication to the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission," the club explained a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 17. To perhaps atone for Walker's perceived missteps, the CRA beckoned Barron to join their mission.
Barron Trump is widely-known for his reserved, unsmiling personality in public. But, even if he wished to stay under the radar at New York University, the presidential youth is unfortunately a magnet to unwanted attention via awkward attention-grabbers like his excessive secret service detail and his reported popularity with the ladies on campus.
His drive to live a lowkey life at school is admirable, but his unfortunate inability to do so because of his high profile paints a tragic picture of what his adult life in the spotlight is like. "Honestly Barron looks like he just wants to be left alone," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "Sad everyone wants to stop that." Though he seems to be struggling with fame thus far, some spectators acknowledged Barron could do great things later in adulthood. "That kid is meant for something special," another X user wrote. "He has something in him."