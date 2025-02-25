Trump's Most Trusted Aide Is Already Raising Flags With Melania (& Everyone Else)

If you've been thinking, "there aren't enough utter weirdos in and around the White House these days," then for starters, you should probably acquire WiFi access. Next, you should learn about Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, who claims he saved her life. Some of Donald's advisers reportedly think he is in a "Fatal Attraction" situation with the 33-year-old. And, even Melania Trump is taking issue with Harp's apparent obsession with Donald.

After joining his campaign in 2022, Harp picked up the nickname "Human Printer," since she's become known for printing out articles that are complimentary toward Donald and hand-delivering them to him. And, she's reportedly considered "unfireable," per the Daily Mail. It started in 2019 when Harp sung Donald's praises on Fox & Friends, claiming that his signing of the "Right to Try Act" into law saved her after her bone cancer diagnosis. Donald then invited her to speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference. He introduced her, saying, "She lit up the television screen like very few people I've ever seen do it," per The Bulwark. This feeling was clearly mutual. Harp reportedly fights to stay close to Donald. She has been known to follow his golf cart around on foot, and lived in a locker room at his golf club for an entire summer when she deemed her accommodations too far from where he was staying. Suffice it to say, Harp has carved out a unique niche for herself in Donald's inner circle.

