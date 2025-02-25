Trump's Most Trusted Aide Is Already Raising Flags With Melania (& Everyone Else)
If you've been thinking, "there aren't enough utter weirdos in and around the White House these days," then for starters, you should probably acquire WiFi access. Next, you should learn about Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, who claims he saved her life. Some of Donald's advisers reportedly think he is in a "Fatal Attraction" situation with the 33-year-old. And, even Melania Trump is taking issue with Harp's apparent obsession with Donald.
After joining his campaign in 2022, Harp picked up the nickname "Human Printer," since she's become known for printing out articles that are complimentary toward Donald and hand-delivering them to him. And, she's reportedly considered "unfireable," per the Daily Mail. It started in 2019 when Harp sung Donald's praises on Fox & Friends, claiming that his signing of the "Right to Try Act" into law saved her after her bone cancer diagnosis. Donald then invited her to speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference. He introduced her, saying, "She lit up the television screen like very few people I've ever seen do it," per The Bulwark. This feeling was clearly mutual. Harp reportedly fights to stay close to Donald. She has been known to follow his golf cart around on foot, and lived in a locker room at his golf club for an entire summer when she deemed her accommodations too far from where he was staying. Suffice it to say, Harp has carved out a unique niche for herself in Donald's inner circle.
White House aides want Harp out
In his upcoming book "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power," reporter Alex Isenstadt described an awkward run-in between Natalie Harp and Melania Trump. He explained, "There was the time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump's family. Harp was there to deliver Trump some documents and didn't want to wait until the morning to give them to him." According to Isenstadt, "Harp didn't do well with boundaries."
Despite the questionable things about Donald and Melania's relationship, it's clear why she dislikes Harp's boundary-pushing fixation on her husband. Yet, Melania isn't the only one who wants her out of the picture. According to The Cut, the Secret Service called Harp "a potential danger to herself as well as to the president." However, according to Isenstadt, senior White House aides know that they won't succeed in getting her fired. Considering how hard Donald's cabinet tries to inflate his overblown ego, it's unsurprising that Harp, the final boss of bootlickers, seems to be one of the few government workers with real job security these days. Since she reportedly spends her days collecting "... out-of-date articles and printouts from obscure websites and fan artwork downloaded from strange Trump-adoring places on the internet," DOGE should theoretically be chasing her with that metaphorical chainsaw, but let's just say — we're not holding our breath.