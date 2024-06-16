What To Know About Trump Aide Natalie Harp, Who Claims He Saved Her Life
While many supporters of former President Donald Trump sing his praises on a national level, the ex-POTUS' aide Natalie Harp has a far more personal reason to support him. According to the hard-working aide nicknamed "The Human Printer," Trump saved the young woman's life after she received various treatments for Stage 2 bone cancer, all of which failed.
"They wrote me prescriptions for opioids, and they walked on," Harp said while speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., in 2019 (via Liberty University). "Next, the political establishment, they saw me there, and they stopped just long enough to come over and tell me how to die, how to speed up my death so I could somehow die with dignity. But then an outsider, my Good Samaritan, President Donald J. Trump, he saw me there, and he didn't walk by. He stopped."
Harp credited Trump's passing of the Right to Try Act in 2018 as the reason why she survived her serious diagnosis. The act allows patients diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses to try experimental treatment options that haven't yet been approved by the FDA, which Harp said helped stabilize her cancer. And she's certainly been working hard to show her appreciation for the former president through her aide work.
Natalie Harp has a unique proximity to the former president thanks to her portable printer
As one of former President Donald Trump's busiest aides, Natalie Harp stays close to the ex-POTUS to present him with the latest news stories, legal briefings, and other pertinent information printed out on paper. To keep up with the near-constant influx of information, Harp carries a portable printer, extra paper, and rechargeable batteries to ensure Trump has access to the latest happenings whether in the courtroom, on the golf course, or otherwise.
As one anonymous source explained to The Bulwark, this close proximity to Trump gives Harp unique powers for a junior staffer. "If you want the president to see something, the best route is Natalie," the source said. "Don't underestimate her importance." Harp's earliest associations with Trump seem to date back to 2019 when the Liberty University alum visited "Fox & Friends" to condemn President Joe Biden's claims that his administration would find a cure for cancer and praise Trump for his Right to Try Act in relation to her own medical journey.
Shortly thereafter, Harp was invited to speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition event, where she called Trump her "Good Samaritan." Harp has worked with Trump ever since, serving on the 2020 and 2024 Trump re-election campaigns. She was a One America News anchor for a short time between campaigns before leaving OAN in 2022 to focus on Trump's re-election effort.
Her tenure with Donald Trump has not been without some controversy
As is often the case for former President Donald Trump's closest allies past and present, Natalie Harp's time with the ex-POTUS has not been controversy-free. Even her Trump "origin" story about the success of her experimental cancer treatments has been called into question. Most notably, the immunotherapy drugs Harp received were already approved by the FDA, which means they would not have fallen under the umbrella of the 2018 law she said saved her life.
"The problem is it's a classic case of Trump demagoguery," Peter Lurie, former official of the Food and Drug Administration, told The Washington Post. "It sounds good — cutting red tape and saving lives — but at the root of it, there's nothing there. The FDA already had a process that approved more than 90 percent of people who wanted access to these drugs and treatments."
Harp also came under fire as the formerly unnamed staffer who reposted a controversial video to Trump's Truth Social account while he was in court. The video featured a fake newspaper article that read, "Unified Reich," prompting widespread criticism and blowback. The Trump campaign quickly deleted the post and blamed the staffer, not Trump, for the error. Although the Trump campaign never confirmed the staffer's identity, anonymous sources told The Bulwark it was Harp, who also works closely with Trump's other aide, Margo Martin.