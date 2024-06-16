What To Know About Trump Aide Natalie Harp, Who Claims He Saved Her Life

While many supporters of former President Donald Trump sing his praises on a national level, the ex-POTUS' aide Natalie Harp has a far more personal reason to support him. According to the hard-working aide nicknamed "The Human Printer," Trump saved the young woman's life after she received various treatments for Stage 2 bone cancer, all of which failed.

"They wrote me prescriptions for opioids, and they walked on," Harp said while speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., in 2019 (via Liberty University). "Next, the political establishment, they saw me there, and they stopped just long enough to come over and tell me how to die, how to speed up my death so I could somehow die with dignity. But then an outsider, my Good Samaritan, President Donald J. Trump, he saw me there, and he didn't walk by. He stopped."

Harp credited Trump's passing of the Right to Try Act in 2018 as the reason why she survived her serious diagnosis. The act allows patients diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses to try experimental treatment options that haven't yet been approved by the FDA, which Harp said helped stabilize her cancer. And she's certainly been working hard to show her appreciation for the former president through her aide work.

