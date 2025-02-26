Why Victoria Ratliff From White Lotus Season 3 Looks So Familiar

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's critically acclaimed comedy "The White Lotus" debuted in February 2025, and it was certainly worth the wait. Following seasons set in Hawaii and Sicily, the new season follows a fresh cast of characters as they check into a White Lotus resort in Thailand. Among the new hotel guests are Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, a privileged, ridiculously wealthy couple played by, respectively, "Harry Potter" alum Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. A pill-popping, narcissistic Southerner, Victoria is the mother of three grown children: finance bro in the making Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), wannabe Buddhist Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and still-finding-himself Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

"It was so fun to play," Posey told Variety of diving into such a juicy role. "It's the theatricality of Southerners. I'm from the South so I was so happy to bring that Tennessee Williams kind of drama, 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.' It's just that lady. It was a blast."

Over the course of an acting career that began in the early 1990s, Posey has been an indie-film darling, a member of Christopher Guest's repertory ensemble, and, thanks to her latest role, is experiencing a career renaissance that's been long overdue. To find out more, read on to discover why Victoria Ratliff from "The White Lotus" Season 3 looks so familiar.