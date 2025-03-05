Jill Biden's Shadiest Digs At Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Jill Biden could not be more different. Dr. Jill Biden is a beloved teacher who stood by her husband throughout his presidency with a big smile. Melania Trump has been caught up in some big scandals and is receiving attention for appearing less and less with her husband during his presidential duties. With so little in common, it makes sense that the two would not be particularly chummy. But apparently, the feud between Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Biden has been a long-standing one and shows no signs of coming to an end.
Melania has not been afraid to share her unflattering opinions of the former first lady, but Dr. Biden often chooses not to comment on Mrs. Trump publicly. However, eagle-eyed observers have noticed subtle references that Jill has made about Melania. And while not outwardly critical, Mrs. Biden certainly hasn't shown support for President Trump's wife.
Jill thinks Melania has bad taste
When Jill Biden became first lady, she immediately had some aesthetic changes to make around the White House that simply could not wait. But this wasn't done as a way of establishing the new presidency. It was because Mrs. Biden thought that Melania Trump did an awful job at renovating. "Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky," a source told OK! Magazine. "Stripping the rooms of Melania's choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure." Jill Biden even graced the cover of Vogue during her term as first lady — an opportunity that was never offered to Melania Trump.
Replacing all of Melania's style choices was likely a welcomed change. Remember the jarring red Christmas decorations that Melania selected in 2018? The ugly decor began to make more sense when a recording leaked of Mrs. Trump complaining about her duties as First Lady. "I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she said in the leaked audio. "But I need to do it, right?" That was surely one of the worst days of Melania Trump's life during her first term as first lady.
Did Jill throw shade at Melania's fashion blunder?
It's hard to forget about when Melania Trump wore a controversial jacket that shocked the world and landed her in hot water. In 2018, she was seen wearing a green jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" printed on the back in big white letters. The outfit was especially tone deaf because Mrs. Trump wore it during a trip to see migrant children who were separated from their parents at the border. Many took to social media to share their disgust of Melania's outfit choice. One user said on X (formally Twitter), "That is callous and unacceptable."
Years later, many thought Jill Biden was subtly referencing the jacket fiasco with her own outfit. While attending the G7 Summit in 2021, Biden wore a jacket that had the word "Love" printed on the back. According to The Independent, Biden offered some insight into why she wore the jacket, saying, "I think that we're bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now." The contrast was incredibly noticeable and the public speculated whether this was a direct blow toward Trump. Biden never confirmed whether her clothing choice was in reference to Melania's infamous jacket.
Jill let the world know that Melania was petty over tea
Days after Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election, he returned to the White House to meet with the Bidens — alone, as his wife Melania did not attend. It has long been a tradition for the current and incoming first ladies to meet for tea at the White House and walk the property together. Melania did not extend the courtesy to Jill Biden when her husband won the 2020 Presidential Election. In 2024, Melania decided to forgo the first lady tradition. In conversation with The Washington Post, Biden revealed that she tried to extend an unreciprocated olive branch to Melania by giving Donald Trump a note during his visit to pass along to his wife. "I congratulated her and I offered help," she explained.
According to The New York Post, Melania declined Mrs. Biden's invitation because she was mad about a raid that President Biden ordered on Mar-a-Lago in 2022. "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer," a source said, making it clear that Melania is still holding a grudge. In 2024, Jill Biden reached out following a failed assassination attempt targeted at Donald Trump, but Melania Trump told French outlet Paris Match (via The New York Post), "I do question, however, whether Jill's concern was genuine." Looks like there's no way Melania will ever be the bigger person.