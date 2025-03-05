Jill Biden's Shadiest Digs At Melania Trump

When Jill Biden became first lady, she immediately had some aesthetic changes to make around the White House that simply could not wait. But this wasn't done as a way of establishing the new presidency. It was because Mrs. Biden thought that Melania Trump did an awful job at renovating. "Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky," a source told OK! Magazine. "Stripping the rooms of Melania's choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure." Jill Biden even graced the cover of Vogue during her term as first lady — an opportunity that was never offered to Melania Trump.

Replacing all of Melania's style choices was likely a welcomed change. Remember the jarring red Christmas decorations that Melania selected in 2018? The ugly decor began to make more sense when a recording leaked of Mrs. Trump complaining about her duties as First Lady. "I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she said in the leaked audio. "But I need to do it, right?" That was surely one of the worst days of Melania Trump's life during her first term as first lady.