Trump's Comments About 'Bloated' Government Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Shortly after President Donald Trump was elected in November 2024, his Cabinet already started inflating his ego. At the first official meeting of his term with said Cabinet in February 2025, Trump commented on the state of the government and once again proved himself to be unintentionally hilarious. He's not too thrilled at the number of people working in the government, although he has his possibly unqualified bestie, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in the role of "special government employee" (via NPR).

"We're cutting down the size of government. We have to," Trump said, per AP News, before saying what sounded like a joke setup: "We're bloated. We're sloppy. We have a lot of people that aren't doing their job." Per X (formerly known as Twitter), Trump also said, "This country has gotten bloated and fat and disgusting, and incompetently run." One X user decided to add their two cents, writing, "Not to mention it's really bald, and with a bad tan," while another played into the bit, saying, "He shouldn't talk about himself like that." Other X users doubled down on the jokes that Trump was actually referring to himself. Based on the way his words were primed for punchlines, it seems like Trump might be better suited for a career in comedy.

