Trump's Comments About 'Bloated' Government Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Shortly after President Donald Trump was elected in November 2024, his Cabinet already started inflating his ego. At the first official meeting of his term with said Cabinet in February 2025, Trump commented on the state of the government and once again proved himself to be unintentionally hilarious. He's not too thrilled at the number of people working in the government, although he has his possibly unqualified bestie, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in the role of "special government employee" (via NPR).
"We're cutting down the size of government. We have to," Trump said, per AP News, before saying what sounded like a joke setup: "We're bloated. We're sloppy. We have a lot of people that aren't doing their job." Per X (formerly known as Twitter), Trump also said, "This country has gotten bloated and fat and disgusting, and incompetently run." One X user decided to add their two cents, writing, "Not to mention it's really bald, and with a bad tan," while another played into the bit, saying, "He shouldn't talk about himself like that." Other X users doubled down on the jokes that Trump was actually referring to himself. Based on the way his words were primed for punchlines, it seems like Trump might be better suited for a career in comedy.
Elon Musk's method for downsizing the government caused him to get pranked
Even when their country, and the whole world for that matter, is burning, Americans have tried to find ways to lift their spirits any way they can. Sometimes that's with self-care; other times it's through pranks, evidently.
To downsize the government, the ever-strange Elon Musk sent out a bizarre mass e-mail on February 22, 2025, to all federal employees asking them to list five things they accomplished during the previous work week, with the deadline being February 24 at 11:59 p.m. He posted to X to announce this, showing that he seemingly learned petty internet behavior from Trump. The tweet said, "Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."
Once the email address was leaked to the general public, a plethora of netizens started emailing in and trolling the concept of reciting your weekly activities as an adult. A social media user took to X to snark on Musk's recent behavior: "If Tesla's board sent Elon Musk a 'What did you do last week?' email, here's what an honest answer would be: worked remotely, likely broke numerous federal laws, had very public personal crisis involving ex and child, destroyed another $184.7 BILLION in shareholder value."