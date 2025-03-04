Is CNN's Erin Burnett Related To Carol Burnett?

Any avid CNN follower, Carol Burnett fanatic, or those few individuals who fall under both fandoms, hoping that the journalist and the "Annie" star are related, may be disappointed to find out that they aren't relatives. Be that as it may, some may take it as a consolation prize or a happy coincidence that there's a different Erin in Carol's life. Carol had her youngest daughter, Erin Hamilton, with her ex-husband, Joe Hamilton,

However, fans of Erin Burnett who find relief knowing Carol has at least one Erin in her life might be disheartened learning more about the mother and daughter's relationship. Life with a showbiz mom seemed magical to Erin Hamilton as a kid. "It mesmerized me," Erin Hamilton told People in 1999. "And she mesmerized me. But it seemed normal: 'Oh, Mom's playing dress-up.'" However, their spark grew dimmer as Erin Hamilton got older. Her substance addiction reportedly obstructed her relationship with her mother and son, Dylan, whom Carol and her husband, Brian Miller, sought to be temporary guardians of in 2020. Since then, Erin Hamilton has expressed her desire to reconnect with her son and her drive to stay sober. "I'm excited to rebuild my relationship with Dylan," she told In Touch in September 2024. "We have already started the process and will continue now that the guardianship will be over." So, even though Carol is not related to Erin Burnett, there may still be hope for her relationship with her daughter, Erin Hamilton.

