CNN Anchor Abby Phillip Has Worn Some Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

As a political reporter and host of "NewsNight with Abby Phillip," CNN anchor Abby Phillip is known for her fact-based, hard-hitting political journalism. Fans of the Harvard graduate and mother of daughter Naomi, who she shares with husband Marcus Richardson, have called her "the smartest woman on CNN" and "the epitome of intelligence, class and of course beauty!"

Advertisement

But what do we all think about the Maryland native's fashion? Does that draw viewers in? Most often, Phillip opts for professionally polished styles when she's at the news desk, with conservative dresses being her go-to. She's also known for wearing colors more often than many of her contemporaries, who stick with basic hues (think navy, black, and the occasional red or blue). But this anchor? She can wear yellow like a fashion champion. Though none of her looks have yet landed her on our list of worst-dressed news personalities, there are a few of Abby Phillip's outfits that have totally missed the mark.