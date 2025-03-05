CNN Anchor Abby Phillip Has Worn Some Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
As a political reporter and host of "NewsNight with Abby Phillip," CNN anchor Abby Phillip is known for her fact-based, hard-hitting political journalism. Fans of the Harvard graduate and mother of daughter Naomi, who she shares with husband Marcus Richardson, have called her "the smartest woman on CNN" and "the epitome of intelligence, class and of course beauty!"
But what do we all think about the Maryland native's fashion? Does that draw viewers in? Most often, Phillip opts for professionally polished styles when she's at the news desk, with conservative dresses being her go-to. She's also known for wearing colors more often than many of her contemporaries, who stick with basic hues (think navy, black, and the occasional red or blue). But this anchor? She can wear yellow like a fashion champion. Though none of her looks have yet landed her on our list of worst-dressed news personalities, there are a few of Abby Phillip's outfits that have totally missed the mark.
This ill-fitting suit should not be re-worn
In April 2024, Abby Phillip attended the Time 100 Summit, where she moderated a panel. Unfortunately, her lilac suit bombed in more ways than one. For starters, the fit was all wrong. The pants pulled around her abdomen, creating unattractive whiskers around the crotch. The pants were also too long in the legs, as they pooled around her white heels and looked slouchy near the ankles. Add to that the length of the blazer, which was too long and felt as if it were overpowering her petite frame (she's a reported 5-foot-3-inches tall). If she wants to wear a suit, she needs to invest in a quality tailor who will get the proportions right for her physique.
The fabric and color combination were fails as well. The lilac suit looked a step away from polyester, which doesn't come across as professional or crisp. And the pairing of the lime green top and white shoes made the whole look feel cheap. We stay stick with dresses and jackets; they suit her much better.
Not the key(hole) to great style for Abby Phillip
In August 2023, Abby Phillip attended a luncheon on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in what was one of her most cringeworthy outfits yet. We're not exactly sure what part of her body we're looking at through the peekaboo keyhole cutout at her chest. Is it her breast flattened to her chest? The proportions make it look like her bust is mere millimeters from her waistline, which perhaps it is, but it isn't something we'd choose to flaunt. Phillip looked like she was trying to veer into sexy territory and we don't think it worked. We prefer her in professional attire for work occasions.
Also, we like her better in bright colors than this sand hue. The shade made her skin tone look sallow. Is this bad enough to add to a list of CNN scandals? Hardly. But we certainly hope Phillip doesn't disappoint like this again.
Giving off grandpa vibes
We are here for a bit of playful street style, but Abby Phillip's New Year's Day 2025 post was perplexing. The news anchor commemorated her and her family's one year anniversary of living in New York City with a carousel of images that included this look. It has a bit of a 1970s grandpa vibe with the oversized fuzzy coat and what looks like a pastel plaid leisure suit underneath. In true N.Y.C. fashion, she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a chic handbag. But does it all work together? Not for us.
What did her followers have to say about the outfit? Nothing, it seems. All the comments on the post were about how much they love her as a reporter and news host, about how cute her daughter is, and about how they miss her in Washington, D.C. Obviously her fans know that when you can't say something nice, you shouldn't say anything at all.
Ladies night out fashion fail
In September 2024, Abby Phillip attended a dinner in N.Y.C. Posing here with "Law and Order: Organized Crime" star Danielle Moné Truitt, Phillip showed another of her outfits that missed the mark. Our main issue with this look? The breast cups. The problem with wearing clothing that has a designated area for the boobs, like this corset-style top, is that the bust rarely fill it out properly. They're either too small or too big and the chest ends up looking unflattering. Unless the piece is tailor-made for the wearer, which clearly this one was not, it's a hard pass. But the cringe factor with this look didn't end there. The pants looked like cheap, stretchy polyester. We love to see this CNN star in more elegant fabrics.
Also, there was the monochromatic olive shade. It's alright, but it didn't feel like it was doing anything for Phillip, whereas a punchy shade like the orange Truitt wore really popped and brightened her complexion. Abby Phillip is known for being able to pull off bright colors, and she should stick to them.