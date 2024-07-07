Kaley Cuoco's Gorgeous Hair Transformation

Kaley Cuoco has been acting since she was a child, and over the course of her stunning transformation, she became something of a style icon. She's stayed current with the latest trends, from the time she had her big break in "8 Simple Rules" to the peak of her popularity on CBS, be it in fashion, makeup, or her hair. Even now, whenever Cuoco graces the red carpet or steps out with her husband Tom Pelphrey, eyes are always on the star's iconic looks.

Advertisement

In speaking with W Magazine in August 2021, Cuoco explained how her style has transitioned since she played Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," saying, "It was all about booty shorts and Juicy Couture zip-ups ... As the years went on, you know, Penny grows up. Kaley grows up. All of a sudden it's like, 'Can I have a long-sleeve shirt? How about a slack? How about a loafer?' I never want to see that high heel ever again. ... At 21 I was hot, I wanted to show that stuff off. You would not catch me dead in a sexy cat costume now."

In addition to her changing fashion, Cuoco's hair has gone through a number of changes. Throughout her career, she has become known for her chic blonde locks, but she's also experimented and the actor has truly tried it all. From platinum straightened styles to her groundbreaking pixie cut and even pastel hues, here is Kaley Cuoco's gorgeous hair transformation.

Advertisement