Diamond Pro Tells Us How Much Lainey Wilson's 'Exquisite' Engagement Ring Cost
Country star Lainey Wilson took her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges to the next level, and she's got the rock to prove it. Wedding bells are ringing to the tune of her hit, "Heart Like a Truck," since Wilson said "yes" to her beau, who she started dating in 2021. And, based on her past comments, Hodges picked the perfect ring for his bride-to-be. While appearing on the "Country Heat Weekly" podcast in September 2024, the star dished about her ideal ring. "I don't care what shape it is, but I want to be walking with a limp," she joked, indicating that for her, when it comes to her most important piece of jewelry, size does matter, per Country Living. She added, "Duck is listening to this going 'Oh gosh, oh gosh, oh gosh' — better go get you a loan, baby." Hodges proposed to Wilson in February 2025, and now that the ring she dreamed about is on her finger, one thing is clear: she wasn't kidding about that loan.
Jewelry brand Hollie Winter Fine Jewelry supplied Hodges with a ring fit for a superstar. And, with one look at this ring, it's hard to marvel at anything but its sheer size and stunning sparkle. Inquiring minds are sure to wonder what an engagement ring like this might really cost. So, we set out to find the answer. In an exclusive interview with The List, we spoke to the CEO of the Diamond Pro, Mike Fried. And, according to him, this complex design sure didn't come cheap.
Lainey Wilson's engagement ring is something special
Anyone can see that Lainey Wilson's engagement ring is out of the ordinary. And in Mike Fried's opinion, "This is one of the most intricate and exquisite celebrity rings of the past year." Fried elaborated a bit on what makes this ring's unusual shape, explaining, "It is handcrafted and uniquely designed for Lainey, with three large center diamonds forming a cluster that resembles a flower." Smaller diamonds surround the center diamonds, adding to the floral effect of the design.
As for size, Fried says that the piece's main diamonds are likely around 2.5 carats a piece. He told us, "I'd estimate the value to be a quarter of a million dollars, if not more, depending on the quality of the diamonds." We did say she wasn't kidding about that loan, right? It's clear that Wilson wasn't the only one eager to show off this special piece of jewelry. Hollie Winter Fine Jewelry also featured photos of the rock on their Instagram account. They captioned the post, "We were truly honored to craft something so special for a love that lasts forever! Lainey said yes to Devlin and we couldn't be more thrilled!!" Wilson has had a stunning transformation since she first hit the music scene, and we can't wait to see her transform into a beautiful bride with one very fancy ring.