Diamond Pro Tells Us How Much Lainey Wilson's 'Exquisite' Engagement Ring Cost

Country star Lainey Wilson took her relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges to the next level, and she's got the rock to prove it. Wedding bells are ringing to the tune of her hit, "Heart Like a Truck," since Wilson said "yes" to her beau, who she started dating in 2021. And, based on her past comments, Hodges picked the perfect ring for his bride-to-be. While appearing on the "Country Heat Weekly" podcast in September 2024, the star dished about her ideal ring. "I don't care what shape it is, but I want to be walking with a limp," she joked, indicating that for her, when it comes to her most important piece of jewelry, size does matter, per Country Living. She added, "Duck is listening to this going 'Oh gosh, oh gosh, oh gosh' — better go get you a loan, baby." Hodges proposed to Wilson in February 2025, and now that the ring she dreamed about is on her finger, one thing is clear: she wasn't kidding about that loan.

Jewelry brand Hollie Winter Fine Jewelry supplied Hodges with a ring fit for a superstar. And, with one look at this ring, it's hard to marvel at anything but its sheer size and stunning sparkle. Inquiring minds are sure to wonder what an engagement ring like this might really cost. So, we set out to find the answer. In an exclusive interview with The List, we spoke to the CEO of the Diamond Pro, Mike Fried. And, according to him, this complex design sure didn't come cheap.