The Sweet Way Meghan Markle Is Connecting Lilibet To Princess Diana's Legacy

Since Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were very young, their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have ensured they consistently speak to them about the children's late grandmother, Princess Diana. In their Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," she held baby Archie as he interacted with a photo of the People's Princess hanging on their wall. In addition, Lilibet's middle name is Diana, in honor of her late grandmother. Besides this, the former "Suits" star connects her daughter to her in many other ways too.

While Meghan never got to meet her mother-in-law, they shared a lifelong love of Cartier watches. Like the beloved royal, Meghan wants to gift treasured items to her children — an idea she had long before marrying Harry. While Diana got at least some of her watches as gifts from other people, Meghan's Cartier was her own special gift to herself. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she gushed to Hello! magazine in 2015. "I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Diana owned three different Cartier watches, two of which were the brand's Tank design, and she wore both throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The Duchess of Sussex's watch, meanwhile, is two-tone metal, and Diana owned the same Française model done in all gold. Happily for Meghan, her late mother-in-law's watch came to her as a present from Harry. In 2020, the former actor generated headlines when she was spotted wearing this cherished timepiece. It's possible that Lilibet could eventually inherit this gold watch as well, as a remembrance of her grandmother.

