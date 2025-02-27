Kimberly Guilfoyle's New Gig In Greece Will Reportedly Upend Her 'Margarita Girl' Lifestyle

While insiders have hinted that Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't been handling her split from Donald Trump Jr. as well as it seems, it's safe to assume that being gifted her new gig as U.S. ambassador to Greece by her former father-in-law-to-be softened the blow a bit. It was surely humiliating when Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress, Bettina Anderson. Yet, Guilfoyle's future as "Mrs. Trump" was swiftly replaced with the life of an important diplomat living in Athens, Greece. To most of us, this doesn't sound half bad — especially in the wake of a difficult breakup. Yet, as the famous quote goes, "Your new life is going to cost you your old one." And, for Guilfoyle, this may be easier said than done.

Guilfoyle's new gig requires that she makes a good impression with those she meets and acts in an appropriate manner to avoid bad press. And, from the sound of it, this may not come naturally for Guilfoyle. It's safe to assume that the former Fox News host's colleagues will be begging her to ditch the fashion and makeup mistakes she's become known for. And, it seems that Guilfoyle's love for club wear and over-the-top makeup is a sign of something bigger. Guilfoyle is reportedly a bit of a partier — even earning the nickname "Margarita Girl" due to her fondness for tequila and lime, per the Daily Mail. She may need to curb this behavior to prep for her new job.