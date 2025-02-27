Kimberly Guilfoyle's New Gig In Greece Will Reportedly Upend Her 'Margarita Girl' Lifestyle
While insiders have hinted that Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't been handling her split from Donald Trump Jr. as well as it seems, it's safe to assume that being gifted her new gig as U.S. ambassador to Greece by her former father-in-law-to-be softened the blow a bit. It was surely humiliating when Don Jr. ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress, Bettina Anderson. Yet, Guilfoyle's future as "Mrs. Trump" was swiftly replaced with the life of an important diplomat living in Athens, Greece. To most of us, this doesn't sound half bad — especially in the wake of a difficult breakup. Yet, as the famous quote goes, "Your new life is going to cost you your old one." And, for Guilfoyle, this may be easier said than done.
Guilfoyle's new gig requires that she makes a good impression with those she meets and acts in an appropriate manner to avoid bad press. And, from the sound of it, this may not come naturally for Guilfoyle. It's safe to assume that the former Fox News host's colleagues will be begging her to ditch the fashion and makeup mistakes she's become known for. And, it seems that Guilfoyle's love for club wear and over-the-top makeup is a sign of something bigger. Guilfoyle is reportedly a bit of a partier — even earning the nickname "Margarita Girl" due to her fondness for tequila and lime, per the Daily Mail. She may need to curb this behavior to prep for her new job.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's role may be more than she bargained for
Kimberly Guilfoyle's new position may be an exciting one, but it doesn't seem that the role is necessarily a perfect fit. After being married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, followed by a long-term relationship with Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle is used to an upscale lifestyle. Now, she will be living in Jefferson House in Athens — an old house, which she can't furnish to her liking and that requires regular maintenance. Furthermore, Thomas Miller, who was the ambassador to Greece back in the '90s, told the Daily Mail that he "heard secondhand that she might want to bring some of her own staff out with her and no one that I'm aware of has ever done that."
A former aide to the royal family explained that, in her new role, Guilfoyle "will always be on duty, she's always news, she's always a photo opportunity to the Greek press. She will be under continuous review." The aide also noted that "There's a well-established Athens social scene and she will be expected to participate in it fully and to entertain regularly," adding that "any diplomat who can't hold their liquor is a liability." So, while Guilfoyle may be expecting a life full of partying in Greece like something out of "Mamma Mia," she may have another think coming. But, hey — at the very least, she could meet her next beau abroad. The aide joked, "She could snag herself the next Aristotle [Onassis.]'"