Who Was Gene Hackman's Wife, Betsy Arakawa?

Gene Hackman and his second wife, Betsy Arakawa were together for more than 40 years, from 1984 until she and Hackman were tragically found dead on February 27, 2025. While Hackman had a legendary acting career that included films like "The Conversation," the 1980s-era "Superman" franchise, and "Hoosiers," Arakawa's life was less well known, though she did rack up her own achievements.

Arakawa, who was 63 when she died, was born in Hawaii and later moved to California and eventually New Mexico. Her romance with Hackman began serendipitously when she was employed at a gym. Hackman's first marriage to Faye Maltese was ending, and their divorce was officially wrapped up in 1986. Arakawa was in her early twenties when they first started dating, close in age to Hackman's own three children. The actor acknowledged the overlap in relationships as well as their age gap when speaking to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 1985. "I did not leave my real-life wife for a younger woman. We just drifted apart." After living together for a time, Hackman and Arakawa married in 1991. They didn't have any children together.

Throughout the decades of their marriage, Hackman and Arakawa lived a happy life away from media attention. "They always were somewhat reclusive even though everyone loved to be around them," their friend Barbara Lenihan informed The New York Times. Here's what we know about Hackman's second wife.