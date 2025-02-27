Jessica Alba's New Ink Hints She's Already Moving On From Cash Warren Divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren became one of the first celeb couples to break up in 2025 when Alba announced their split on Instagram in January. Now, the movie star has returned to the social media site to give an update on how she's doing. And, from the looks of it, she's kicking off this new phase of life with a new tattoo.

Advertisement

On February 26, Alba posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption "The current chapter" alongside a shooting star emoji. This post comes just over a month after Alba's statement announcing that she and Warren were calling it quits after 16 years of marriage. Consequently, it was clear that her caption was referencing the end of one chapter and the start of another. The carousel was full of various glimpses into her life — from passages out of books to a pic of frozen yogurt. Yet, it was kicked off with a photo of Alba in a tattoo chair, followed by an image of the fine line tattoo itself.

The subtle black cursive writing reads, "Life is transformation is life," which clearly indicates that she is currently going through a transformative time. LA-based tattoo artist Winterstone, who gave Alba her ink, told Parade, "Jessica told me she wanted my script to include a special phrase she brought in." The phrase, he explained, "is about transformation and dealing with life as it comes at you."

Advertisement