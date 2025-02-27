Jessica Alba's New Ink Hints She's Already Moving On From Cash Warren Divorce
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren became one of the first celeb couples to break up in 2025 when Alba announced their split on Instagram in January. Now, the movie star has returned to the social media site to give an update on how she's doing. And, from the looks of it, she's kicking off this new phase of life with a new tattoo.
On February 26, Alba posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption "The current chapter" alongside a shooting star emoji. This post comes just over a month after Alba's statement announcing that she and Warren were calling it quits after 16 years of marriage. Consequently, it was clear that her caption was referencing the end of one chapter and the start of another. The carousel was full of various glimpses into her life — from passages out of books to a pic of frozen yogurt. Yet, it was kicked off with a photo of Alba in a tattoo chair, followed by an image of the fine line tattoo itself.
The subtle black cursive writing reads, "Life is transformation is life," which clearly indicates that she is currently going through a transformative time. LA-based tattoo artist Winterstone, who gave Alba her ink, told Parade, "Jessica told me she wanted my script to include a special phrase she brought in." The phrase, he explained, "is about transformation and dealing with life as it comes at you."
Jessica Alba is proving that she's finding the good in a difficult time in her life
Many fans saw signs that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage wouldn't last. Yet this, of course, doesn't make a divorce any easier. It is surely made even more difficult since Alba and Warren share three children together: Honor, who is Alba's twin, Haven, and Hayes. Despite what is surely a painful, heavy time for Alba and her family, her post made it clear that she is keeping a positive attitude. The carousel of photos shows that Alba is getting in touch with nature, living a balanced life, and staying focused on her kids. She also included plenty of words of wisdom, even ending the post with an image that includes the text, "Life is to be lived — not controlled."
It's evident that Alba has a lot of support as she undergoes this transformative period of her life. Her post earned many comments of encouragement, including some loving words from fellow stars. Pink commented, writing, "I liked this too many times." "Selling Sunset" star Crishell Stause commented, "Get it" with fire emojis. Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Doing amazing!" And, it seems that Alba is, in fact, doing amazing in moving forward and taking things as they come.