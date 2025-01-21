Celeb Couples Who've Broken Up In 2025

There were signs that singer Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson were headed for divorce, and thy announced plans to split on January 13, 2025.In a statement confirming their divorce after 10 years of marriage, Simpson said: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," according to Us Weekly. The couple have three children together, and they reportedly had a trial separation of sorts where they lived apart for a year before officially pulling the plug on their marriage.

Just a couple of days before the separation announcement, they listed their Hidden Hills, California home for sale. The seven-bedroom mansion is listed for $17.9 million. It was last on the market in September 2023 for $22 million, but it got taken off in August 2024. Once the house sells, that could be a big payout for both of them, depending on the terms of their prenup, which we assume that they have. Simpson regretted not having a prenuptial agreement during her first marriage to Nick Lachey, so our guess is that she probably got one with Johnson.

In the weeks before the announcement, Simpson teased fans that new music would be coming out and hinting at behind-the-scenes drama. In one post of her in a music studio, she wrote, "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." We wonder if any of her new songs will be about Johnson.

