Celeb Couples Who've Broken Up In 2025
Celebrity relationships — we love to see our favorite stars fall in love! Like when we saw the signs that Zendaya and Tom Holland were headed for marriage back in 2024. Then at the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya was wearing a stunning engagement ring from Holland. And we can't get enough of over-the-top celebrity weddings.
But life (and love) can be full of ups and downs, and not every couple, celebrity or not, will have a long-lasting love. While some celebrity couples have aged together gracefully, there are those who haven't been able to make it work, whatever the reason may be. And even though we have no control or in-person connection with these celebrities, we still might find ourselves feeling sad over their relationship endings, especially if they're someone we've grown familiar with after years of seeing them on screen, listening to their music, or watching them grow up.
Here are some of the biggest names in showbiz who've called it quits on a romantic relationship in 2025.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
There were signs that singer Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson were headed for divorce, and thy announced plans to split on January 13, 2025.In a statement confirming their divorce after 10 years of marriage, Simpson said: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," according to Us Weekly. The couple have three children together, and they reportedly had a trial separation of sorts where they lived apart for a year before officially pulling the plug on their marriage.
Just a couple of days before the separation announcement, they listed their Hidden Hills, California home for sale. The seven-bedroom mansion is listed for $17.9 million. It was last on the market in September 2023 for $22 million, but it got taken off in August 2024. Once the house sells, that could be a big payout for both of them, depending on the terms of their prenup, which we assume that they have. Simpson regretted not having a prenuptial agreement during her first marriage to Nick Lachey, so our guess is that she probably got one with Johnson.
In the weeks before the announcement, Simpson teased fans that new music would be coming out and hinting at behind-the-scenes drama. In one post of her in a music studio, she wrote, "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." We wonder if any of her new songs will be about Johnson.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba's relationship with Cash Warren started back in 2004 when they first met while working on the film "Fantastic Four," one of Alba's favorite projects. They got married in 2008, which was also the year that they had their first child; they have three children together. It was rumored that there was trouble with the couple as the two were seen in public without their wedding rings not long before it was confirmed that they were going to divorce.
Alba broke her silence about the end of her marriage on Instagram in January 2025, saying, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.... it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals." She didn't give a lot of details as to what that transformation entailed and how it seemingly didn't align with Warren, though there are some theories.
It sounds like towards the end of their marriage, their relationship was more one of friendship than anything romantic. Warren has spoken about the jealousy he felt early in the relationship about the attention that Alba got from other men. It may have been jealousy that played a role in their split, but not jealousy of other people. It may have been jealousy of a different sort, over Alba's focus on her work, which may have overshadowed their relationship. That could have been the last straw in the end of their marriage.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler had a fairly private romance over their three years together, but now things have come to an end between the model and Oscar-nominated actor. They first publicly came out as a couple at a red-carpet event in March 2022 with the theory that they'd start dating a few months before that.
They were often a stylish sight at red-carpet events, like at the 2022 Met Gala and the famed Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2023. Their relationship may have been over at the end of 2024, but it was only confirmed in January 2025 that Gerber and Butler's romance was officially over.
It may just have been that they weren't going to take their relationship to the next level so they called it quits. It may have been the age difference; there is a 10-year gap between them. Or it could be that it just wasn't the right fit. Both have kept quiet (so far) about the split.