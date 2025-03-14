Tragic Details About Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet

It's hard to picture anyone other than Stonestreet playing the dazzling and often high-pitched Cameron Tucker, and originally, the actor wasn't in the running for the part of Cameron, and he couldn't even see it for himself. It wasn't until after he was helping a friend with his audition for Cam that the script caught his eye. "It just hadn't come my direction as far as the physical type yet," he said during an interview with Back Stage (via Reuters).

Not only had Stonestreet never auditioned as a queer character before, but he spent the majority of his career diverting from roles that reduced the character traits down to simply being plus-sized. "My getting this part is a great lesson in that you can't guess what people want in a room while you're auditioning. You have to be who you are and true to yourself and what naturally fits you. If they're buying what you're selling, you get the job." and he did just that.

When it was announced that "Modern Family" would be ending after 11 seasons, the question that is asked of all long-running shows was once again presented: will there be a spinoff? In this case; however, it was the actors who were game, and the networks who were not. The pilot for a spinoff that focuses on Mitchell, Cam, and Lily was written but quickly rejected by ABC. The natural trajectory of rejection is to assume it's personal, despite any level of success. During a September 2024 interview with Graham Bensinger, the actor admitted: "I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn't seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions."

